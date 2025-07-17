Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621
17.07.25 | 08:08
17.07.2025
WAVESTONE: Wavestone: 2024/25 universal registration document available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2024/25 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 was recorded by the AMF on July 15, 2025 under the number D.25-0559.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2024/25 universal registration document notably contains:

  • the financial report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025;
  • the sustainability statement (information of an environmental, social and governance nature prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards - ESRS - pursuant to Directive (EU) 2022/2464, known as the "CSRD"), including the certification report on sustainability information;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
  • the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 29, 2025);
  • the description of the share buy-back program;
  • the different Auditors' reports;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
