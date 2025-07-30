Anzeige
WAVESTONE: Minutes of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 29, 2025

Wavestone's Combined General Meeting was held on Tuesday July 29, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Imbert, Chairman of Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval is available on the Company's website (www.wavestone.com), in the financial documents relating to Annual General Meetings of the Investors section, within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.46 per share dividend to be distributed on August 6, 2025

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.46 per share for the 2024/25 fiscal year, up +21% to that paid in 2024, representing 15% of group share of net income.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 6, 2025.

Reappointment of a member of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors

The Combined General Meeting approved the 5th resolution relating to the reappointment of Ms. Marlene Ribeiro as Member of the Board of Directors, for a period of four years.

By approving the 6th and 7th resolutions, the General Meeting approved the reappointment of Aca Nexia as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the financial statements and sustainability-related information.

Approval of resolutions in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors

The firm's shareholders approved the resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors. More information about these resolutions is available in the Board of Director's Report - General Report of the 2024/25 universal registration document.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
