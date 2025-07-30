WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2025 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

15,927 Wavestone shares

€805,213.31 in cash

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

20,470 Wavestone shares

€569,583.75 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€88,633.74 in cash

Trading summary for the first half of 2025:

Shares Trade capital Transactions Purchases 22,526 €1,093,657.82 416 Sales 27,069 €1,329,287.38 466

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2025

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros TOTAL 416 22,526 1,093,657.82 TOTAL 466 27,069 1,329,287.38 01/02/2025 4 320 13,760 01/02/2025 4 320 13,872 01/03/2025 2 160 6,832 01/03/2025 2 90 3,872 01/07/2025 3 150 6,480 01/06/2025 5 288 12,587.21 01/08/2025 3 150 6,270 01/09/2025 1 60 2,502 01/09/2025 2 100 4,115 01/10/2025 3 190 7,811 01/10/2025 1 50 2,035 01/13/2025 3 140 5,835 01/13/2025 3 120 4,956 01/14/2025 2 120 4,974 01/14/2025 3 120 4,880 01/15/2025 2 120 4,890 01/15/2025 1 40 1,600 01/16/2025 4 230 9,572 01/17/2025 1 179 7,634.35 01/17/2025 3 179 7,684.79 01/20/2025 3 120 5,166 01/20/2025 4 240 10,434 01/22/2025 3 150 6,570 01/21/2025 3 180 7,884 01/23/2025 2 80 3,472 01/22/2025 2 100 4,427.5 01/24/2025 2 139 6,076.4 01/24/2025 6 401 17,644.2 01/27/2025 2 80 3,494 01/27/2025 3 180 7,956 01/29/2025 3 120 5,498 01/28/2025 7 340 15,484.99 01/30/2025 1 1 46 01/29/2025 4 200 9,262.5 01/31/2025 2 80 3,904 01/30/2025 3 150 7,050 02/03/2025 3 140 6,766 01/31/2025 11 530 26,061 02/04/2025 1 40 1,952 02/03/2025 4 200 9,752.5 02/05/2025 2 70 3,500 02/04/2025 6 290 14,407.49 02/06/2025 1 50 2,530 02/05/2025 1 50 2,515 02/07/2025 4 170 8,570.01 02/06/2025 4 190 9,680.99 02/11/2025 1 40 2,004 02/10/2025 2 100 5,045 02/12/2025 17 1,700 84,150 02/11/2025 1 50 2,520 02/13/2025 2 200 9,920 02/12/2025 4 400 19,975 02/14/2025 5 500 24,900 02/13/2025 7 700 35,055.02 02/17/2025 3 140 6,930 02/14/2025 4 400 20,140 02/18/2025 3 120 5,916 02/17/2025 4 230 11,459.5 02/19/2025 15 1,121 53,711.03 02/18/2025 1 60 3,000 02/20/2025 8 575 27,010,97 02/19/2025 2 160 7,828 02/24/2025 3 150 7,170 02/20/2025 4 320 15,160 02/25/2025 1 40 1,904 02/21/2025 8 640 30,472 02/27/2025 1 40 1,932 02/24/2025 2 100 4,820 03/03/2025 4 160 7,736 02/25/2025 1 70 3,381 03/04/2025 7 280 13,044 02/26/2025 4 240 11,622 03/07/2025 3 120 6,016 02/28/2025 1 50 2,435 03/10/2025 4 180 9,212.99 03/03/2025 3 160 7,808 03/11/2025 5 200 10,304 03/05/2025 9 500 23,352 03/12/2025 2 90 4,590 03/06/2025 7 350 17,130.02 03/13/2025 27 1,508 72,813.33 03/07/2025 4 250 12,683 03/14/2025 3 150 7,095 03/10/2025 5 270 13,979.01 03/18/2025 1 40 1,928 03/11/2025 3 150 7,875 03/19/2025 1 40 1,954 03/12/2025 2 90 4,617 03/20/2025 1 40 1,948 03/13/2025 3 150 7,665 03/21/2025 2 80 3,908 03/14/2025 7 350 16,719.99 03/24/2025 4 190 9,391 03/17/2025 3 180 8,694 03/25/2025 3 120 6,092 03/18/2025 4 200 9,750 03/27/2025 7 310 15,581 03/19/2025 3 150 7,375.01 03/28/2025 4 160 7,720 03/21/2025 3 150 7,375.01 03/31/2025 3 120 5,698 03/24/2025 10 530 26,655.98 04/01/2025 4 121 5,856.19 03/25/2025 1 50 2,550 04/02/2025 5 230 11,077.01 03/26/2025 4 200 10,215 04/03/2025 6 240 11,088 03/27/2025 2 100 5,165 04/04/2025 8 320 14,376 03/31/2025 5 300 14,448 04/07/2025 13 740 30,229 04/01/2025 4 171 8,359.69 04/08/2025 4 160 7,032 04/02/2025 2 120 5,916 04/09/2025 7 700 31,030.02 04/04/2025 3 160 7,346.5 04/10/2025 14 1,303 57,319.62 04/07/2025 21 1,470 62,816.48 04/11/2025 2 200 8,610 04/08/2025 9 360 16,071.98 04/15/2025 2 82 3,730.4 04/09/2025 2 200 8,975 04/16/2025 3 120 5,420 04/10/2025 6 600 26,779.98 04/17/2025 3 120 5,470 04/11/2025 7 674 29,850.38 04/22/2025 6 280 12,608.01 04/14/2025 5 400 18,048 04/24/2025 5 220 9,797 04/15/2025 3 240 10,944 04/25/2025 4 92 4,048.4 04/16/2025 7 255 11,675.99 04/28/2025 2 71 3,086.3 04/22/2025 2 100 4,525 04/29/2025 2 80 3,548 04/23/2025 3 150 6,800 05/02/2025 1 40 1,884 04/24/2025 4 200 8,952.5 05/05/2025 5 200 9,492 04/25/2025 2 2 89.6 05/06/2025 4 160 7,532 04/28/2025 5 250 11,010 05/07/2025 2 160 7,520 04/29/2025 1 50 2,240 05/08/2025 4 400 19,700 04/30/2025 6 300 13,755 05/09/2025 1 100 4,930 05/02/2025 3 150 7,125 05/12/2025 6 250 12,703 05/05/2025 1 50 2,375 05/14/2025 3 120 6,252 05/06/2025 2 100 4,740 05/15/2025 5 200 10,388 05/07/2025 4 320 15,288 05/16/2025 3 120 6,144 05/08/2025 4 400 19,860 05/19/2025 3 180 9,142 05/09/2025 8 800 39,880 05/20/2025 3 51 2,597.7 05/12/2025 3 150 7,715 05/21/2025 3 112 5,725.6 05/13/2025 4 200 10,375 05/22/2025 1 40 2,044 05/14/2025 4 220 11,699.01 05/23/2025 6 240 12,168 05/16/2025 1 1 52.1 05/26/2025 1 40 2,032 05/19/2025 2 130 6,636.01 05/27/2025 2 80 4,096 05/20/2025 4 200 10,350 05/28/2025 2 100 5,110 05/22/2025 2 51 2,621.7 05/29/2025 1 1 50.8 05/23/2025 2 63 3,267.3 05/30/2025 4 131 6,695.2 05/26/2025 4 179 9,151.5 06/02/2025 4 160 8,060 05/27/2025 4 200 10,305 06/03/2025 3 190 9,862.01 05/28/2025 1 50 2,580 06/04/2025 4 242 13,527.39 05/29/2025 2 100 5,155 06/05/2025 3 120 6,684 05/30/2025 3 101 5,216.2 06/06/2025 2 100 5,535 06/02/2025 5 250 12,735 06/09/2025 4 320 18,016 06/03/2025 24 1,070 57,866.99 06/10/2025 6 300 17,064.99 06/04/2025 6 480 27,168 06/11/2025 1 4 226.4 06/05/2025 4 200 11,295 06/12/2025 3 150 8,715 06/06/2025 3 150 8,460 06/13/2025 3 150 8,625 06/09/2025 3 204 11,592.4 06/16/2025 7 356 20,368.4 06/10/2025 4 190 10,953.01 06/17/2025 4 200 11,210 06/11/2025 6 270 15,514.01 06/18/2025 3 150 8,455,01 06/12/2025 2 100 5,880 06/19/2025 4 160 9,154 06/13/2025 2 100 5,780 06/20/2025 3 150 8,685 06/16/2025 5 227 13,189.11 06/23/2025 6 300 17,094.99 06/17/2025 7 350 19,780.01 06/24/2025 4 127 7,146.3 06/18/2025 9 600 34,305 06/25/2025 5 250 14,005 06/19/2025 3 150 8,675 06/26/2025 2 100 5,585 06/20/2025 5 223 13,061.2 06/27/2025 1 50 2,800 06/23/2025 2 100 5,780 06/30/2025 2 100 5,620 06/24/2025 1 50 2,840 06/25/2025 1 50 2,835 06/26/2025 4 200 11,265 06/27/2025 3 150 8,460 06/30/2025 7 350 20,175.02

