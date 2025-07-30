WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2025 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 15,927 Wavestone shares
- €805,213.31 in cash
At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 20,470 Wavestone shares
- €569,583.75 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- €88,633.74 in cash
Trading summary for the first half of 2025:
|Shares
|Trade capital
|Transactions
|Purchases
|22,526
|€1,093,657.82
|416
|Sales
|27,069
|€1,329,287.38
|466
About Wavestone
Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.
Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.
Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2025
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|TOTAL
|416
|22,526
|1,093,657.82
|TOTAL
|466
|27,069
|1,329,287.38
|01/02/2025
|4
|320
|13,760
|01/02/2025
|4
|320
|13,872
|01/03/2025
|2
|160
|6,832
|01/03/2025
|2
|90
|3,872
|01/07/2025
|3
|150
|6,480
|01/06/2025
|5
|288
|12,587.21
|01/08/2025
|3
|150
|6,270
|01/09/2025
|1
|60
|2,502
|01/09/2025
|2
|100
|4,115
|01/10/2025
|3
|190
|7,811
|01/10/2025
|1
|50
|2,035
|01/13/2025
|3
|140
|5,835
|01/13/2025
|3
|120
|4,956
|01/14/2025
|2
|120
|4,974
|01/14/2025
|3
|120
|4,880
|01/15/2025
|2
|120
|4,890
|01/15/2025
|1
|40
|1,600
|01/16/2025
|4
|230
|9,572
|01/17/2025
|1
|179
|7,634.35
|01/17/2025
|3
|179
|7,684.79
|01/20/2025
|3
|120
|5,166
|01/20/2025
|4
|240
|10,434
|01/22/2025
|3
|150
|6,570
|01/21/2025
|3
|180
|7,884
|01/23/2025
|2
|80
|3,472
|01/22/2025
|2
|100
|4,427.5
|01/24/2025
|2
|139
|6,076.4
|01/24/2025
|6
|401
|17,644.2
|01/27/2025
|2
|80
|3,494
|01/27/2025
|3
|180
|7,956
|01/29/2025
|3
|120
|5,498
|01/28/2025
|7
|340
|15,484.99
|01/30/2025
|1
|1
|46
|01/29/2025
|4
|200
|9,262.5
|01/31/2025
|2
|80
|3,904
|01/30/2025
|3
|150
|7,050
|02/03/2025
|3
|140
|6,766
|01/31/2025
|11
|530
|26,061
|02/04/2025
|1
|40
|1,952
|02/03/2025
|4
|200
|9,752.5
|02/05/2025
|2
|70
|3,500
|02/04/2025
|6
|290
|14,407.49
|02/06/2025
|1
|50
|2,530
|02/05/2025
|1
|50
|2,515
|02/07/2025
|4
|170
|8,570.01
|02/06/2025
|4
|190
|9,680.99
|02/11/2025
|1
|40
|2,004
|02/10/2025
|2
|100
|5,045
|02/12/2025
|17
|1,700
|84,150
|02/11/2025
|1
|50
|2,520
|02/13/2025
|2
|200
|9,920
|02/12/2025
|4
|400
|19,975
|02/14/2025
|5
|500
|24,900
|02/13/2025
|7
|700
|35,055.02
|02/17/2025
|3
|140
|6,930
|02/14/2025
|4
|400
|20,140
|02/18/2025
|3
|120
|5,916
|02/17/2025
|4
|230
|11,459.5
|02/19/2025
|15
|1,121
|53,711.03
|02/18/2025
|1
|60
|3,000
|02/20/2025
|8
|575
|27,010,97
|02/19/2025
|2
|160
|7,828
|02/24/2025
|3
|150
|7,170
|02/20/2025
|4
|320
|15,160
|02/25/2025
|1
|40
|1,904
|02/21/2025
|8
|640
|30,472
|02/27/2025
|1
|40
|1,932
|02/24/2025
|2
|100
|4,820
|03/03/2025
|4
|160
|7,736
|02/25/2025
|1
|70
|3,381
|03/04/2025
|7
|280
|13,044
|02/26/2025
|4
|240
|11,622
|03/07/2025
|3
|120
|6,016
|02/28/2025
|1
|50
|2,435
|03/10/2025
|4
|180
|9,212.99
|03/03/2025
|3
|160
|7,808
|03/11/2025
|5
|200
|10,304
|03/05/2025
|9
|500
|23,352
|03/12/2025
|2
|90
|4,590
|03/06/2025
|7
|350
|17,130.02
|03/13/2025
|27
|1,508
|72,813.33
|03/07/2025
|4
|250
|12,683
|03/14/2025
|3
|150
|7,095
|03/10/2025
|5
|270
|13,979.01
|03/18/2025
|1
|40
|1,928
|03/11/2025
|3
|150
|7,875
|03/19/2025
|1
|40
|1,954
|03/12/2025
|2
|90
|4,617
|03/20/2025
|1
|40
|1,948
|03/13/2025
|3
|150
|7,665
|03/21/2025
|2
|80
|3,908
|03/14/2025
|7
|350
|16,719.99
|03/24/2025
|4
|190
|9,391
|03/17/2025
|3
|180
|8,694
|03/25/2025
|3
|120
|6,092
|03/18/2025
|4
|200
|9,750
|03/27/2025
|7
|310
|15,581
|03/19/2025
|3
|150
|7,375.01
|03/28/2025
|4
|160
|7,720
|03/21/2025
|3
|150
|7,375.01
|03/31/2025
|3
|120
|5,698
|03/24/2025
|10
|530
|26,655.98
|04/01/2025
|4
|121
|5,856.19
|03/25/2025
|1
|50
|2,550
|04/02/2025
|5
|230
|11,077.01
|03/26/2025
|4
|200
|10,215
|04/03/2025
|6
|240
|11,088
|03/27/2025
|2
|100
|5,165
|04/04/2025
|8
|320
|14,376
|03/31/2025
|5
|300
|14,448
|04/07/2025
|13
|740
|30,229
|04/01/2025
|4
|171
|8,359.69
|04/08/2025
|4
|160
|7,032
|04/02/2025
|2
|120
|5,916
|04/09/2025
|7
|700
|31,030.02
|04/04/2025
|3
|160
|7,346.5
|04/10/2025
|14
|1,303
|57,319.62
|04/07/2025
|21
|1,470
|62,816.48
|04/11/2025
|2
|200
|8,610
|04/08/2025
|9
|360
|16,071.98
|04/15/2025
|2
|82
|3,730.4
|04/09/2025
|2
|200
|8,975
|04/16/2025
|3
|120
|5,420
|04/10/2025
|6
|600
|26,779.98
|04/17/2025
|3
|120
|5,470
|04/11/2025
|7
|674
|29,850.38
|04/22/2025
|6
|280
|12,608.01
|04/14/2025
|5
|400
|18,048
|04/24/2025
|5
|220
|9,797
|04/15/2025
|3
|240
|10,944
|04/25/2025
|4
|92
|4,048.4
|04/16/2025
|7
|255
|11,675.99
|04/28/2025
|2
|71
|3,086.3
|04/22/2025
|2
|100
|4,525
|04/29/2025
|2
|80
|3,548
|04/23/2025
|3
|150
|6,800
|05/02/2025
|1
|40
|1,884
|04/24/2025
|4
|200
|8,952.5
|05/05/2025
|5
|200
|9,492
|04/25/2025
|2
|2
|89.6
|05/06/2025
|4
|160
|7,532
|04/28/2025
|5
|250
|11,010
|05/07/2025
|2
|160
|7,520
|04/29/2025
|1
|50
|2,240
|05/08/2025
|4
|400
|19,700
|04/30/2025
|6
|300
|13,755
|05/09/2025
|1
|100
|4,930
|05/02/2025
|3
|150
|7,125
|05/12/2025
|6
|250
|12,703
|05/05/2025
|1
|50
|2,375
|05/14/2025
|3
|120
|6,252
|05/06/2025
|2
|100
|4,740
|05/15/2025
|5
|200
|10,388
|05/07/2025
|4
|320
|15,288
|05/16/2025
|3
|120
|6,144
|05/08/2025
|4
|400
|19,860
|05/19/2025
|3
|180
|9,142
|05/09/2025
|8
|800
|39,880
|05/20/2025
|3
|51
|2,597.7
|05/12/2025
|3
|150
|7,715
|05/21/2025
|3
|112
|5,725.6
|05/13/2025
|4
|200
|10,375
|05/22/2025
|1
|40
|2,044
|05/14/2025
|4
|220
|11,699.01
|05/23/2025
|6
|240
|12,168
|05/16/2025
|1
|1
|52.1
|05/26/2025
|1
|40
|2,032
|05/19/2025
|2
|130
|6,636.01
|05/27/2025
|2
|80
|4,096
|05/20/2025
|4
|200
|10,350
|05/28/2025
|2
|100
|5,110
|05/22/2025
|2
|51
|2,621.7
|05/29/2025
|1
|1
|50.8
|05/23/2025
|2
|63
|3,267.3
|05/30/2025
|4
|131
|6,695.2
|05/26/2025
|4
|179
|9,151.5
|06/02/2025
|4
|160
|8,060
|05/27/2025
|4
|200
|10,305
|06/03/2025
|3
|190
|9,862.01
|05/28/2025
|1
|50
|2,580
|06/04/2025
|4
|242
|13,527.39
|05/29/2025
|2
|100
|5,155
|06/05/2025
|3
|120
|6,684
|05/30/2025
|3
|101
|5,216.2
|06/06/2025
|2
|100
|5,535
|06/02/2025
|5
|250
|12,735
|06/09/2025
|4
|320
|18,016
|06/03/2025
|24
|1,070
|57,866.99
|06/10/2025
|6
|300
|17,064.99
|06/04/2025
|6
|480
|27,168
|06/11/2025
|1
|4
|226.4
|06/05/2025
|4
|200
|11,295
|06/12/2025
|3
|150
|8,715
|06/06/2025
|3
|150
|8,460
|06/13/2025
|3
|150
|8,625
|06/09/2025
|3
|204
|11,592.4
|06/16/2025
|7
|356
|20,368.4
|06/10/2025
|4
|190
|10,953.01
|06/17/2025
|4
|200
|11,210
|06/11/2025
|6
|270
|15,514.01
|06/18/2025
|3
|150
|8,455,01
|06/12/2025
|2
|100
|5,880
|06/19/2025
|4
|160
|9,154
|06/13/2025
|2
|100
|5,780
|06/20/2025
|3
|150
|8,685
|06/16/2025
|5
|227
|13,189.11
|06/23/2025
|6
|300
|17,094.99
|06/17/2025
|7
|350
|19,780.01
|06/24/2025
|4
|127
|7,146.3
|06/18/2025
|9
|600
|34,305
|06/25/2025
|5
|250
|14,005
|06/19/2025
|3
|150
|8,675
|06/26/2025
|2
|100
|5,585
|06/20/2025
|5
|223
|13,061.2
|06/27/2025
|1
|50
|2,800
|06/23/2025
|2
|100
|5,780
|06/30/2025
|2
|100
|5,620
|06/24/2025
|1
|50
|2,840
|06/25/2025
|1
|50
|2,835
|06/26/2025
|4
|200
|11,265
|06/27/2025
|3
|150
|8,460
|06/30/2025
|7
|350
|20,175.02
1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93363-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_030725-en-2.pdf
