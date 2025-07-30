Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 08:02
55,70 Euro
-5,59 % -3,30
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,4058,6019:22
Actusnews Wire
30.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2025 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 15,927 Wavestone shares
  • €805,213.31 in cash

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 20,470 Wavestone shares
  • €569,583.75 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • €88,633.74 in cash

Trading summary for the first half of 2025:

SharesTrade capitalTransactions
Purchases22,526 €1,093,657.82416
Sales27,069 €1,329,287.38466

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2025

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
TOTAL41622,5261,093,657.82 TOTAL46627,0691,329,287.38
01/02/2025432013,760 01/02/2025432013,872
01/03/202521606,832 01/03/20252903,872
01/07/202531506,480 01/06/2025528812,587.21
01/08/202531506,270 01/09/20251602,502
01/09/202521004,115 01/10/202531907,811
01/10/20251502,035 01/13/202531405,835
01/13/202531204,956 01/14/202521204,974
01/14/202531204,880 01/15/202521204,890
01/15/20251401,600 01/16/202542309,572
01/17/202511797,634.35 01/17/202531797,684.79
01/20/202531205,166 01/20/2025424010,434
01/22/202531506,570 01/21/202531807,884
01/23/20252803,472 01/22/202521004,427.5
01/24/202521396,076.4 01/24/2025640117,644.2
01/27/20252803,494 01/27/202531807,956
01/29/202531205,498 01/28/2025734015,484.99
01/30/20251146 01/29/202542009,262.5
01/31/20252803,904 01/30/202531507,050
02/03/202531406,766 01/31/20251153026,061
02/04/20251401,952 02/03/202542009,752.5
02/05/20252703,500 02/04/2025629014,407.49
02/06/20251502,530 02/05/20251502,515
02/07/202541708,570.01 02/06/202541909,680.99
02/11/20251402,004 02/10/202521005,045
02/12/2025171,70084,150 02/11/20251502,520
02/13/202522009,920 02/12/2025440019,975
02/14/2025550024,900 02/13/2025770035,055.02
02/17/202531406,930 02/14/2025440020,140
02/18/202531205,916 02/17/2025423011,459.5
02/19/2025151,12153,711.03 02/18/20251603,000
02/20/2025857527,010,97 02/19/202521607,828
02/24/202531507,170 02/20/2025432015,160
02/25/20251401,904 02/21/2025864030,472
02/27/20251401,932 02/24/202521004,820
03/03/202541607,736 02/25/20251703,381
03/04/2025728013,044 02/26/2025424011,622
03/07/202531206,016 02/28/20251502,435
03/10/202541809,212.99 03/03/202531607,808
03/11/2025520010,304 03/05/2025950023,352
03/12/20252904,590 03/06/2025735017,130.02
03/13/2025271,50872,813.33 03/07/2025425012,683
03/14/202531507,095 03/10/2025527013,979.01
03/18/20251401,928 03/11/202531507,875
03/19/20251401,954 03/12/20252904,617
03/20/20251401,948 03/13/202531507,665
03/21/20252803,908 03/14/2025735016,719.99
03/24/202541909,391 03/17/202531808,694
03/25/202531206,092 03/18/202542009,750
03/27/2025731015,581 03/19/202531507,375.01
03/28/202541607,720 03/21/202531507,375.01
03/31/202531205,698 03/24/20251053026,655.98
04/01/202541215,856.19 03/25/20251502,550
04/02/2025523011,077.01 03/26/2025420010,215
04/03/2025624011,088 03/27/202521005,165
04/04/2025832014,376 03/31/2025530014,448
04/07/20251374030,229 04/01/202541718,359.69
04/08/202541607,032 04/02/202521205,916
04/09/2025770031,030.02 04/04/202531607,346.5
04/10/2025141,30357,319.62 04/07/2025211,47062,816.48
04/11/202522008,610 04/08/2025936016,071.98
04/15/20252823,730.4 04/09/202522008,975
04/16/202531205,420 04/10/2025660026,779.98
04/17/202531205,470 04/11/2025767429,850.38
04/22/2025628012,608.01 04/14/2025540018,048
04/24/202552209,797 04/15/2025324010,944
04/25/20254924,048.4 04/16/2025725511,675.99
04/28/20252713,086.3 04/22/202521004,525
04/29/20252803,548 04/23/202531506,800
05/02/20251401,884 04/24/202542008,952.5
05/05/202552009,492 04/25/20252289.6
05/06/202541607,532 04/28/2025525011,010
05/07/202521607,520 04/29/20251502,240
05/08/2025440019,700 04/30/2025630013,755
05/09/202511004,930 05/02/202531507,125
05/12/2025625012,703 05/05/20251502,375
05/14/202531206,252 05/06/202521004,740
05/15/2025520010,388 05/07/2025432015,288
05/16/202531206,144 05/08/2025440019,860
05/19/202531809,142 05/09/2025880039,880
05/20/20253512,597.7 05/12/202531507,715
05/21/202531125,725.6 05/13/2025420010,375
05/22/20251402,044 05/14/2025422011,699.01
05/23/2025624012,168 05/16/20251152.1
05/26/20251402,032 05/19/202521306,636.01
05/27/20252804,096 05/20/2025420010,350
05/28/202521005,110 05/22/20252512,621.7
05/29/20251150.8 05/23/20252633,267.3
05/30/202541316,695.2 05/26/202541799,151.5
06/02/202541608,060 05/27/2025420010,305
06/03/202531909,862.01 05/28/20251502,580
06/04/2025424213,527.39 05/29/202521005,155
06/05/202531206,684 05/30/202531015,216.2
06/06/202521005,535 06/02/2025525012,735
06/09/2025432018,016 06/03/2025241,07057,866.99
06/10/2025630017,064.99 06/04/2025648027,168
06/11/202514226.4 06/05/2025420011,295
06/12/202531508,715 06/06/202531508,460
06/13/202531508,625 06/09/2025320411,592.4
06/16/2025735620,368.4 06/10/2025419010,953.01
06/17/2025420011,210 06/11/2025627015,514.01
06/18/202531508,455,01 06/12/202521005,880
06/19/202541609,154 06/13/202521005,780
06/20/202531508,685 06/16/2025522713,189.11
06/23/2025630017,094.99 06/17/2025735019,780.01
06/24/202541277,146.3 06/18/2025960034,305
06/25/2025525014,005 06/19/202531508,675
06/26/202521005,585 06/20/2025522313,061.2
06/27/20251502,800 06/23/202521005,780
06/30/202521005,620 06/24/20251502,840
06/25/20251502,835
06/26/2025420011,265
06/27/202531508,460
06/30/2025735020,175.02

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymqbYsVoY2uXy51ul5qWbZRrm5qXxJWbbWmcyJZrZ5qVaptolWtjbcnGZnJkmGtp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93363-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_030725-en-2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
