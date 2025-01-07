NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force to install 5G and/or 4G LTE network enhancements on 35 Air Force installations located throughout the nation.The telecommunications company will offer higher speeds, increased bandwidth and lower latency for base personnel and the surrounding community, improving the quality of life of military personnel.Currently, Verizon's stock is trading at $39.42, down 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX