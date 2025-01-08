GIGABYTE debuts enhanced cooling and more compact NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards at CES 2025

The Evolution of Ten design makes the cards 10% cooler and smaller

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the launch of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Blackwell and AI, including the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090 D, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, at CES. The latest GIGABYTE graphics card models leverage cutting-edge cooling solutions designed for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs to enhance performance in demanding games. Accomplished with the product design concept "Evolution of Ten", GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards improve thermal performance by up to 10% and reduce overall card volume by up to 10% for a more compatible PC-building experience.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices - state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Alongside the latest NVIDIA DLSS technology, GIGABYTE upgraded both AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and iconic WINDFORCE cooling solutions to complement the high performance of RTX 50 Series GPUs. Upgraded with liquid metal thermal grease, the XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one water-cooling model delivers up to 10 times the heat transfer coefficient. Meanwhile, the water block model, AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB, is designed for customizable water loop builds. Both water-cooling solutions deliver exceptional heat dissipation and silent operation during demanding workloads.

In balancing advanced gaming performance and thermal efficiency on the air-cooling variants, GIGABYTE enhanced the WINDFORCE cooling solution with the new Hawk Fan design to minimize turbulence and noise level, increasing airflow by 12.5%, and delivering up to a 53.6% improvement in air pressure. Server-grade thermal conductive gel can adhere perfectly to the surface of various components without shifting for long-term usage. The premium AORUS MASTER variant takes things a step further, featuring Screen Cooling Plus with an extra air-boosting fan for more airflow and the RTX 5090 MASTER is equipped with Superconducting heat pipes with section sintering technology to improve heat distribution.

With a diverse range of models, including premium AORUS XTREME and MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, GAMING, EAGLE, and WINDFORCE models with white variants and models that fit the guideline for SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards cater to a wide range of gamers. Visit GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2025 for more info on GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591173/Picture2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-debuts-enhanced-cooling-and-more-compact-nvidia-geforce-rtx-50-series-graphics-cards-at-ces-2025-302343010.html