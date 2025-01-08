Regulatory News:

TheICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announces its financial calendar for fiscal year 2025.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates 2024 Full-Year Revenue Thursday February 13, 2025 2024 Full-Year Results Thursday March 27, 2025 2025 First-Quarter Revenue Tuesday May 13, 2025 Annual General Meeting Wednesday May 21, 2025 2025 Half-Year Revenue Wednesday July 30, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results Wednesday October 1st, 2025 2025 Third-Quarter Revenue Thursday November 13, 2025

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 38 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

