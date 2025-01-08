Regulatory News:
TheICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announces its financial calendar for fiscal year 2025.
Indicative financial calendar1
Events
Dates
2024 Full-Year Revenue
Thursday February 13, 2025
2024 Full-Year Results
Thursday March 27, 2025
2025 First-Quarter Revenue
Tuesday May 13, 2025
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday May 21, 2025
2025 Half-Year Revenue
Wednesday July 30, 2025
2025 Half-Year Results
Wednesday October 1st, 2025
2025 Third-Quarter Revenue
Thursday November 13, 2025
About the ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 38 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.
For more information: icape-group.com
1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.
Contacts:
ICAPE Group
CFO
Arnaud Le Coquic
Tel: 01 58 18 39 10
investor@icape.fr
Investors Relations
NewCap
Nicolas Fossiez
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tel: 01 44 71 94 98
icape@newcap.eu
Media Relations
NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
Elisa Play
Tel: 01 44 71 94 94
icape@newcap.eu