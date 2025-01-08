Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Garfield - High-Grade Antimony-Gold Assay

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an exploration update at the Company's 100% owned Garfield project located within the prolific Walker Lane Mineral Belt in Nevada, USA ("Garfield" or the "Project").

BACKGROUND

Guardian Metal's technical team recently completed a geological site visit with a focus on assessing the high-grade gold potential of the 'Pamlico Zone' in the south of the Project area. This work followed on from the late 2023 prospecting and rock sampling work over the same area, where all five samples collected returned high grade gold results (ranging 4.98 g/t Au up to 18 g/t Au, Table 1) with silver and copper (results announced 9 January 20241 and 23 January 2024).

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample CJ0079 has returned overlimit antimony (>10,000g/t or 1%), gold (>10g/t), silver (>100g/t), lead (>10,000 or 1%) as well as 3,920ppm Cu (Table 1).

Guardian Metal has instructed the laboratory to complete the required analytical methods to determine the final assay results for the above overlimit metals.

The 'Pamlico Zone' is emerging as an increasingly significant mineralised area with not only high-grade gold and base-metal mineralisation, but also very attractive antimony potential.

The 2023 and 2024 results place the 'Pamlico Zone' along the continuum between a low-sulphidation to high sulphidation silver-gold system; representing a new deposit style not previously identified at Garfield.

Alongside the Company's primary focus on tungsten, antimony is of interest as it is a critical defence metal for which the United States is prioritising a reduction in import reliance from foreign suppliers.

Select results from the Pamlico Zone including the five previously collected samples along with the recent sampling include:

Table 1: Significant Assay Results for Rock Samples Collected over the Garfield Project Pamlico Zone target area

Sample Number Antimony (g/t) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (ppm) CJ0079* >10,000g/t >10g/t >100g/t 0.39% >10,000ppm CJ0080* 108 g/t 1.36g/t 6.48g/t 0.06% 2,040 ppm 723336** 7,910 g/t 18.35 g/t# 1,225 g/t 1.89% >10,000 ppm 723337** 477 g/t 7.5 g/t# 47.5 g/t 0.42% 9,950 ppm 723338** 2320 g/t 9.97 g/t# 105 g/t 0.28% 5,790 ppm 723339** 597 g/t 22.7 g/t# 81 g/t 0.24% 5,070 ppm 723340** 1650 g/t 4.98 g/t# 66.6 g/t 0.74% 2,510 ppm

Table notes: Rock sample assay results certificated by ALS USA Inc. using methods ME-ICP61a, Au-AA23 and Au-GRA21. Results reported in ppm = parts per million. 1ppm Au equivalent to 1g/t Au.

#Gold assay using Au-GRA21 fire assay and gravimetric finish, due to over limit (>10ppm Au) returned using method Au-AA23.

*2024 sampling programme results, **2023 sampling programme results previously reported1.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"We are highly encouraged by the latest exploration results from our Garfield Project, particularly the emerging significance of the Pamlico Zone - a target organically generated and staked by our technical team resulting in royalty free 100% ownership. The presence of high-grade antimony and gold within this emerging epithermal target, along with the existing copper-gold-silver porphyry- and skarn-potential, underscores the significance of this Project.

"Antimony's critical importance as a defence metal, coupled with the U.S. focus on reducing reliance on foreign imports, places Guardian Metal in a unique position to contribute to domestic supply chains. While tungsten remains our primary focus, this antimony result highlights the strategic importance of our entire project portfolio. We remain committed to maximising the value of Garfield for our shareholders while aligning with national priorities for critical mineral independence."

GEOLOGY UPDATE

Analytical and visual results from the 'Pamlico Zone' have shed new light on the geological potential of Garfield. In particular, along with the overlimit antimony, gold, and silver results which displayed classic quartz-colloform low-sulphidation epithermal textures (Figure 1), the latest sample results display strong epithermal style elemental correlations, in the base and trace metals As (arsenic), Bi (bismuth), Cu (copper), Pb (lead), Zn (zinc), Sb (antinomy) and Mo (molybdenum). These correlations place the Pamlico Zone along the continuum between a low-sulphidation gold and high-sulphidation silver-gold system.

MEDIA

Figure 1: Sample CJ0079 showing classic quartz-colloform low-sulphidation epithermal textures.

PROPERTY OWNERSHIP

Guardian Metal holds a 100% interest in the Garfield Project through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC. A 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR Royalty") Interest, of which 1% can be bought back at any time for US$1,000,000, is payable to Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES). The NSR Royalty covers the original Garfield Project claims as well as a 1 mile radius outside of those claims which covers roughly half of the current 'High-Grade Zone' footprint. The Pamlico and Freeze Zones are entirely royalty free.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, QMR MIMMM, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

