BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a provider of software for remote computer access and control, on Wednesday registered a rise in preliminary full-year revenue.For the 12-month period, the company recorded revenue of around 671 million euros, higher than 626.7 million euros recorded for the previous year. This is due to stronger-than-expected full-year billings of around 700 million euros, particularly from large enterprise and frontline deals in the last weeks of the fourth quarter.Earlier, the company had expected to register its annual revenue in a range of 662 million euros to 668 million euros.TeamViewer will release its annual earnings report on February 12.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX