THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - The H'ART Museum, an art institution located in Amsterdam, and Aegon Ltd announced the commencement of a strategic partnership starting January 1, 2025. This partnership will initially span two years.Aegon emphasized that the collaboration aligns seamlessly with H'ART Museum's esteemed reputation as a center for art collections and its partnerships with internationally acclaimed museums, such as the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, the British Museum in London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, complementing Aegon's international strategy.Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon, said, 'We are excited about this new collaboration with the H'ART Museum in Amsterdam, which coincides with Aegon's upcoming move to our new headquarters at the WTC Schiphol in mid-2025.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX