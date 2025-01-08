Oscillate Plc - CEO & Board Appointment and Role Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

CEO & BOARD APPOINTMENT AND ROLE CHANGE

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Jonathan Eckford Birchall as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Steve Xerri will become Executive Director with immediate effect.

Robin Birchall (aged 54) has more than twenty-five years of experience in the financing and management of resource companies. Mr. Birchall is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd. and previously was Non-Executive Chairman of Awale Resources Ltd. Mr. Birchall was Chief Executive Officer & Director at Giyani Metals Corp. Before that he was the Executive Chair of Silver Bear Resources. Mr. Birchall was also a Non-Executive Director of Helium One Global. Previous roles include former Chief Executive Officer of a private oil and gas E&P company as well as Vice President Investment & Corporate Banking with BMO Capital Markets, where he completed a variety of high-profile transactions for resource companies. Prior to BMO Capital Markets, Mr. Birchall was Vice President Corporate Finance at Canaccord Adams Ltd. Mr. Birchall earned an MBA from the University of Cape Town, a MSc in European and International Politics from Edinburgh University, a Première Degré en Langues Literature et Civilisation, from Stendahl Université and a BA from Queens University.

Mr. Birchall does not currently hold any ordinary shares in the Company. Mr. Birchall will be rewarded with options as follows, exercisable in the event there is admission to AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange:

options equal to 2% of the current issued share capital in the Company, equating to approximately 8,508,000 options over ordinary shares. The options shall have a strike price equivalent to an initial quotation price upon commencement of trading on AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange; and

a payment which will be used to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company upon commencement of trading on AIM or other Recognised Investment Exchange, equal to 1% of the current share capital, equivalent to approximately 4,254,400 ordinary shares.

The below details all directorships held by the director in any other company at any time in the previous five years:

Current directorships Previous directorships Evolution Energy Minerals Limited Awale Resources Limited Georgetown Real Estate Company Giyani Metals Corp Helium One Global Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Robin Birchall that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Steve Xerri commented: "The appointment of Robin Birchall with his industry experience in non-hydrocarbon gases at the stage when Helium One was being formed, along with his wealth of experience in various other industries, positions Robin with a wide range of relevant skills as CEO to take us to the next level. He also brings a high level of confidence and commitment which is in line with the Company's vision. Robin has been directly and specifically remunerated around the ultimate success of the Company and for our shareholders and therefore I am confident that this appointment should give an extreme amount of confidence to our investors for the future. I look forward to working with Robin and dividing the executive function, bringing our near-term plans to fruition."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

