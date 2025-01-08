Biohit Oyj: Approval of Biohit's GastroPanel test for use by the British National Health Service (NHS) takes a major step forward

Approval of Biohit's GastroPanel® test for use by the British National Health Service (NHS) takes a major step forward

Biohit Oyj Press release 8 January 2025 at 10.30 am local time (EEST)

A study conducted by a British university hospital confirms the diagnostic accuracy of Biohit's GastroPanel® test. In the clinical study, the London-based Homerton University Hospital measured the accuracy of the GastroPanel® test in identifying the risk conditions of gastric cancer in patients with upper abdominal complaints. The results confirm the reliability of the GastroPanel® test in screening for gastric cancer risk. The test, which is performed on a blood sample, disclosed the patients at a high risk of gastric cancer and requiring further examinations from those with a healthy stomach with >90% accuracy.

This clinical validation study of the GastroPanel® test conducted by Homerton University Hospital is the first of its kind in the UK. The study result is an important breakthrough for the test to be introduced by the British National Health Service (NHS). The use of the test would reduce the need for expensive and painful gastrointestinal endoscopic examinations and provide the patient with a preliminary diagnosis quickly. Currently, endoscopy services in the UK are overburdened and their need is predicted to increase sharply over the next five years.

"The GastroPanel® test serves the needs of both patients and healthcare organisations. The rapid identification of gastric cancer risk conditions is important in terms of prevention and effective treatment. With the GastroPanel® test, the patient receives information about their situation quickly and non-invasively, and the test is significantly less expensive for healthcare than an endoscopy. We hope that the approval of the GastroPanel® test will now move forward in the UK," Biohit CEO Jussi Hahtela says.

Biohit's CTO Panu Hendolin is delighted about the completion of the new clinical study. "The British Society of Gastroenterology recommends screening patients at risk of gastric cancer by using a non-invasive test instead of invasive endoscopy, and the GastroPanel® test meets this need perfectly. The study conducted at Homerton Hospital involved 324 patients and its results are very similar to those of the previously published studies in other countries, so the diagnostic accuracy of the test has been confirmed several times over. The results of the study have recently been published in a British scientific journal BMJ Open Gastroenterology."

