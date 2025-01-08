Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926123 | ISIN: FI0009005482 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
08.01.25
11:37 Uhr
2,715 Euro
+0,290
+11,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOHIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOHIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,73011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 09:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biohit Oyj: Approval of Biohit's GastroPanel test for use by the British National Health Service (NHS) takes a major step forward

Finanznachrichten News

Approval of Biohit's GastroPanel® test for use by the British National Health Service (NHS) takes a major step forward

Biohit Oyj Press release 8 January 2025 at 10.30 am local time (EEST)

A study conducted by a British university hospital confirms the diagnostic accuracy of Biohit's GastroPanel® test. In the clinical study, the London-based Homerton University Hospital measured the accuracy of the GastroPanel® test in identifying the risk conditions of gastric cancer in patients with upper abdominal complaints. The results confirm the reliability of the GastroPanel® test in screening for gastric cancer risk. The test, which is performed on a blood sample, disclosed the patients at a high risk of gastric cancer and requiring further examinations from those with a healthy stomach with >90% accuracy.

This clinical validation study of the GastroPanel® test conducted by Homerton University Hospital is the first of its kind in the UK. The study result is an important breakthrough for the test to be introduced by the British National Health Service (NHS). The use of the test would reduce the need for expensive and painful gastrointestinal endoscopic examinations and provide the patient with a preliminary diagnosis quickly. Currently, endoscopy services in the UK are overburdened and their need is predicted to increase sharply over the next five years.

"The GastroPanel® test serves the needs of both patients and healthcare organisations. The rapid identification of gastric cancer risk conditions is important in terms of prevention and effective treatment. With the GastroPanel® test, the patient receives information about their situation quickly and non-invasively, and the test is significantly less expensive for healthcare than an endoscopy. We hope that the approval of the GastroPanel® test will now move forward in the UK," Biohit CEO Jussi Hahtela says.

Biohit's CTO Panu Hendolin is delighted about the completion of the new clinical study. "The British Society of Gastroenterology recommends screening patients at risk of gastric cancer by using a non-invasive test instead of invasive endoscopy, and the GastroPanel® test meets this need perfectly. The study conducted at Homerton Hospital involved 324 patients and its results are very similar to those of the previously published studies in other countries, so the diagnostic accuracy of the test has been confirmed several times over. The results of the study have recently been published in a British scientific journal BMJ Open Gastroenterology."

For further information, please contact:
Panu Hendolin, CTO, Biohit Oyj
tel. +358 9 773 861
investor.relations@biohit.fi
www.biohit.fi

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a Finnish biotechnology company that operates internationally. Biohit's mission is Innovating for Health - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki and has subsidiaries in Italy and the United Kingdom. Biohit's series B share (BIOBV) is listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki in the Small Cap/Healthcare group.

www.biohithealthcare.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.