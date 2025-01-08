Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Reports Over $100,000 in Revenue Following Binding LOI With Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce the generation of over $100,000 in revenue following the signing of a Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd. This significant milestone underscores the strategic value of the agreement and demonstrates the potential of Bionoid's growth strategy.

The LOI with Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd. represents a pivotal step in Bionoid's expansion into the health and wellness e-commerce sector. Under the terms of the agreement, Bionoid retains all revenue generated during the transition period prior to the finalization of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA). This structure has enabled Bionoid to capture immediate value while ensuring a seamless integration process.

"The revenue generated from this agreement is a testament to the strength of our strategic partnerships and our ability to drive results even before completing the acquisition process," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "This success reinforces our commitment to building a robust e-commerce presence in the health and wellness sector and highlights the potential for future growth as we continue to execute our long-term vision."

Bionoid's strategy focuses on acquiring high-value e-commerce platforms and leveraging its proprietary AI Maverick technology to optimize customer engagement and operational efficiency. The success of this initial revenue generation further positions the company as a leader in the health and wellness market.

About Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. is a forward-thinking health and wellness company dedicated to expanding revenue streams and enhancing brand presence through strategic acquisitions and advanced AI technology. Its proprietary AI Maverick platform supports the company's mission to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions that foster customer loyalty, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Stay connected:

Website: BionoidPhama.com

OTC Markets: BINP

X (formally Twitter)

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com