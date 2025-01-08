American Resources Corporation: January 2025 Update Letter to Shareholders

Following the recent distribution of Company subsidiaries, the remaining operations now feature a highly efficient structure with minimal overhead and a business model focused on asset and operational growth

Company is uniquely positioned as an expanding provider of critical materials, including, rare earth, battery and semiconductor elements for defense and commercial applications

To our shareholders:

2024 marked a pivotal year of positioning and preparing our subsidiaries and business for growth and expansion as a leading players in the critical mineral supply chain. This strategic direction stemmed from the recommendations of our Board of Director's Special Committee, established in 2022 to identify ways to unlock shareholder value. Our mission is to build low-cost growth platforms by leveraging our core strengths: evaluating opportunities, strategically positioning them, and assembling the right team to execute effectively.

With that process nearly complete, American Resources' primary mission moving forward is to further the build-out of our innovative technologies, solutions, and operations in both the upstream and downstream segments of our former subsidiaries' operations, with a large focus on leveraging the unique capabilities of ReElement Technologies Corporation to support suppliers and users of critical minerals. AREC will continue to invest in and build critical mineral feedstock opportunities while also evaluating downstream opportunities to invest in innovative solutions, such as our prior investment in Advanced Magnetic Lab, as an example.

We believe our ability to identify low-cost opportunities, like mining waste feedstocks that the Company can capture and process into a concentrated feedstock to supply ReElement, represents a significant growth avenue. This partnership and strategy also have the potential to enable one of the largest domestic environmental cleanup initiatives ever to exist in the legacy fossil fuel and mining industries worldwide, leveraged through ReElement's ability to refine such feedstocks economically.

For example, one of American Resources' investment focuses moving forward is the significant opportunity in unconventional rare earth and critical mineral supply sources, such as mining waste. This topic has gained substantial attention both politically and within the industry. These unconventional resources align well with ReElement Technologies' refining process and other companies capable of concentrating these feedstocks. With a vast number of mining waste sites within the United States alone, we believe these locations present a profitable and exciting investment opportunity. By leveraging byproduct economics for extraction, concentration, and purification of elements and minerals, this initiative represents one of the several verticals in American Resources.

Moving forward, our primary focus will remain on investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovative operations, while also maintaining our investment holdings in the following assets, operations, and entities as outlined below.

ReElement Technologies Corporation

Ownership Interest: Approximately 19.9%

ReElement Technologies Corporation is revolutionizing the refining of critical and rare earth elements to ultra-high purity, with an initial focus on rare earth elements and key critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. With 16 patents and technologies under its ownership or control, along with sponsored research partnerships with three leading U.S. universities, ReElement is driving innovation to meet increasing demand for magnet and battery metals.

American Infrastructure Corporation (Acquired by CGrowth Capital, Inc. (CGRA) and soon changing its name to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation)

Ownership Interest: approximately 9.9%:

On December 30,2024, the Board of American Resources Corporation approved the acquisition of 100% of the common shares of American Infrastructure Corporation by CGrowth Capital, Inc. in exchange for Series A Preferred Stock in CGrowth Capital, Inc. The Series A Preferred Stock includes an anti-dilution provision on the six-month and twelve-month anniversaries of the acquisition date for those shareholders that retain their Series A Preferred securities. The company is committed to properly capitalizing the business to drive further growth within the mineral and resource extraction sectors, with the goal of listing on a senior United States stock exchange during the middle of 2025.

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") (Formerly American Metals LLC)

Ownership Interest: 100%

EMCO has filed its Form-10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once the filing is declared effective by the SEC, the company can becoming publicly listed, facilitating the completion of the spin-out to the shareholder of AREC. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lohum Clean Tech, as previously announced, and is in discussions with additional potential partners and investors that have expressed interest in participating in the company's success as part of the Form-10 spinout. Upon SEC approval, AREC will distribute the shares of EMCO to its shareholders, with the precise distribution amount to be determined by the Board of Directors of American Resources Corporation at that time.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO)

Ownership Interest: Approximately 8.8%.

AREC holds 100% of its sponsor shares and warrants received from RMCO as part of the de-SPAC merger with American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. With royalty and equity investments across a range of resource and intellectual property-based projects, the AREC team is confident that RMCO has an exciting future ahead of it. Additionally, the team believes the current public market valuation of RMCO is currently significantly undervalued relative to the strength of the platform it has developed, its low-cost operating structure and the inherent value of its underlying investments.

Novusterra Inc.

Ownership Interest: Approximately 19%.

Novusterra holds patent rights to develop various products and applications that utilize carbon nanostructures, graphite and graphene from carbon based waste streams and other sources.

Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Ownership Interest: Approximately 2.1%

AREC holds a convertible promissory note in AML providing the option to AREC to become a shareholder at its discretion through the note's conversion. AML has developed a patented and innovative technology platform for manufacturing advanced permanent magnets that outperform traditional designs. The company is working with a variety of defense contractors and private industry partners to implement this cutting-edge technology.

Equipment Leasing Revenue

American Resources is a holder or controller of a large amount of diverse mining and extraction equipment and infrastructure that provides AREC with cash flow streams from rents received on that equipment.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Together, I am confident we can successfully capitalize on these opportunities and build a brighter future for American Resources as well as our holdings in ReElement Technologies Corporation, Electrified Materials Corporation, American Infrastructure Corporation, Royalty Management Holding Corporation, AML and Novusterra, Inc.

Sincerely,

/s/ MARK JENSEN

Mark Jensen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

American Resources Corporation

