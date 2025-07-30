American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Corporation and The American Samoa Economic Development Authority Launch Deep Sea Nodule Refining Collaboration

Joint effort aims to create a sustainable, domestic supply chain for rare earth and critical minerals from deep sea nodules

ReElement is commercially producing magnet-, specialty- and defense-grade, separated critical minerals and rare earth oxides in the United States

Agreement comes within two weeks of MOU signed with Impossible Metals on toll processing of deep sea nodules

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Samoa Economic Development Authority ("ASEDA"), a leading force in community-based economic collaboration and development to create opportunities in the Territory for new infrastructure, industrial, commercial and residential development.

The MOU outlines strategic goals of jointly investigating the development and deployment of a critical mineral refinery with a focus on deep sea nodules found in the American Samoa region. The initiative will be consistent with the U.S. Department of the Interior's process for managing the environmentally-sustainable development of this region. The major outcome is focusing on unlocking a vertically integrated critical mineral supply chain solution, combining ReElement's initial relationship with Impossible Metals' proprietary nodule collection technology with ReElement's innovative and industry-leading critical mineral refining platform to create a globally competitive, sustainable, and independent rare earth supply chain in the United States.

Key highlights of the MOU include:

Focus on essential elements : Copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and rare earth elements which are prevalent in the local nodules.

Joint commitment to explore a sustainable, non-China critical mineral supply chain to meet growing global demand.

Military base installation : Explore options to leverage existing Defense Department infrastructure.

Strategic collaboration to enhance and secure the global critical mineral value chain and identify further joint opportunities.

Integration of ReElement's platform , delivering high-throughput, low-waste, cost-effective refining of ultra-pure critical minerals.

End-to-end U.S. supply chain: From seabed mining in federal waters near American Samoa and refine locally.

The MOU follows President Trump's April 2025 Executive Order, Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources, which underscores the urgency of domestic collaboration across the exploration, harvesting, processing, and environmental stewardship of seabed mineral resources.

Additionally, as outlined in President Trump's March 2025 Executive Order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, which promotes the placement of critical mineral refineries on federal military installations. This uniquely allow for ReElement's modular refining systems to operate and leverage government facilities on site.

Impossible Metals has played a direct role in shaping global policy on responsible seabed mining. At the regulatory level, Impossible Metals successfully requested the Department of the Interior to initiate permitting for deep sea minerals in U.S. federal waters and has personally updated members of the U.S. Congress on the importance of this unique feedstock.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman of ReElement, commented, "Our team is excited to bring ReElement's advanced refining capabilities to this important mission and community. Plus working directly with a fellow Hoosier who is a true visionary will be very fulfilling and a full circle moment."

John Wasko, Executive Director of ASEDC, added, "The community members of American Samoa are tremendously skilled, industrious and good natured. We feel that the technology platform ReElement can bring will unlock not only economic benefits but help secure critical mineral dominance as ordered by President Trump."

The agreement marks another key milestone in the journey to deliver U.S.-processed, high-purity rare earth products to the global value chain and reinforces both companies' commitment to building a resilient, environmentally sound and sustainable supply network.

About American Samoa Economic Development Authority

The American Samoa Economic Development Authority strives to promote economic development in the territory through collaborative efforts with our private sector, business community, our people and government. The ASEDC creates government diversification of our economic pillars and places for the community to live, learn, play, work and do business.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-corporation-and-the-american-samoa-economic-development-au-1054621