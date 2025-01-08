COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Wednesday announced an expansion of its collaboration with Valo Health to discover and develop novel treatments for obesity, type-2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, committing to a near-term payment of $190 million. The collaboration expects milestone payments of approximately $4.6 billion plus R&D funding and potential royalty payments.Under the expanded collaboration, Valo's Opal Computational Platform will be integrated with Novo Nordisk's expertise in cardiometabolic diseases, deriving insights from real-world patient data, conducting trials, and developing therapeutics with human-centric AI small molecule design.In addition to an upfront payment, equity investment, and a potential near-term milestone payment, Valo will also receive milestone payments for up to 20 drug programs, an addition of 9 new drug programs.In the pre-market hours, Novo Nordisk's stock is climbing 2.84 percent, to $85.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX