SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services or AWS, affiliated to tech major Amazon.com Inc., announced its plan to invest at least $11 billion in the U.S. state of Georgia, aiming to expand infrastructure to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies.The landmark investment in Butts and Douglas counties, which is expected to create at least 550 new high-skilled jobs, would enhance Georgia's position as a hub for cutting-edge digital innovation.AWS said the investments would support the future of AI from data centers in the state at a time when Generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power.AWS data centers are flexible enough to efficiently run graphics processing units or GPUs for traditional workloads or AI and machine learning models.The latest investment is expected to create hundreds of new, direct AWS jobs in technical roles like data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers, and security specialists, among others. The investment would also support thousands of local construction jobs and positions in the data center supply chain.Amazon noted that it has been a driving force behind Georgia's economic growth in the past 10 years. Since 2010, the company has invested $18.5 billion in the state, and contributed $20.1 billion to the state's gross domestic product. The firm's investment so far has supported 34,000 full- and part-time jobs, as well as 44,700 indirect jobs.Roger Wehner, vice president of economic development at AWS, said, 'AWS's ongoing infrastructure investments across the United States demonstrate our relentless commitment to powering our customers' digital innovation through cloud and AI technologies.... State and local leaders have cultivated an environment that enables companies like AWS to make bold, forward-looking investments.'In the state, the company has made significant investments in renewable energy, with eight solar farms.Through Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta, Amazon has been working with local organizations to use its logistics and technologies to deliver essential supplies to those in need in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.According to Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commission Chairwoman, the initial investment from AWS to expand its infrastructure in the county and support AI technologies is a game-changer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX