WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a manufacturer of electronic systems and components, Wednesday said that its Security division received an order worth about $23 million to provide long-range radio frequency (RF) critical communication systems.As part of the contract, the company is expected to provide critical hardware as well as technical services to enhance the long-term availability of US government strategic RF communications capability in critical regions of the world.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX