NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its Posdinema, a monoclonal antibody being studied for treating early stage Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 2b AuTonomy study.Fast Track designation will help expedite the review of therapies that treat serious conditions with a high unmet need.The study has demonstrated potential in targeting disease-associated phosphorylated tau in cerebrospinal fluid from treated Alzheimer's patients. And also found to be blocking the development and spread of tau aggregates in non-clinical models of disease.Bill Martin, Global Therapeutic Area Head, J&J Innovative Medicine said, 'Posdinemab has the potential to slow the spread of tau pathology in the brain - which may slow cognitive decline.'Previously, in July 2024, JNJ-2056, the company's first active immunotherapy targeting tau, had also received Fast Track designation.