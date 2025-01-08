DJ Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder 08-Jan-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 January 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Relationship Agreement with its majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited ("OHPD"), following the Company's transition from the London Stock Exchange to the Aquis Stock Exchange in December 2024. This agreement formalises the relationship between Zentra and OHPD to ensure that the Company continues to operate independently of its majority shareholder. The agreement also reinforces Zentra's commitment to transparency, accountability and shareholder value. OHPD holds 65.15% of Zentra's issued share capital and provides support through a connected company with a GBP7 million loan facility. The Relationship Agreement ensures that all transactions and arrangements between Zentra and OHPD will continue to be conducted at arm's length and on normal commercial terms. Key terms of the Relationship Agreement include: -- Zentra's Board will include at least two Independent Directors, one of whom will serve as Chair. -- OHPD's Nominated Director will not vote on certain matters outlined in the agreement. -- The quorum for board decisions on specific reserved matters will require at least two Independent Directors. The Relationship Agreement underscores Zentra's ongoing focus on robust governance practices and maintaining its independence while fostering a constructive and transparent relationship with OHPD. The full terms of the Relationship Agreement, including the Schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board, are available on Zentra's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: AGR TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 369393 EQS News ID: 2063125 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

