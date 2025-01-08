Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.01.2025 16:01 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder 
08-Jan-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 January 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
New Relationship Agreement Signed with Majority Shareholder 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, is 
pleased to announce the signing of a new Relationship Agreement with its majority shareholder, One Heritage Property 
Development Limited ("OHPD"), following the Company's transition from the London Stock Exchange to the Aquis Stock 
Exchange in December 2024. 
 
This agreement formalises the relationship between Zentra and OHPD to ensure that the Company continues to operate 
independently of its majority shareholder. The agreement also reinforces Zentra's commitment to transparency, 
accountability and shareholder value. 
 
OHPD holds 65.15% of Zentra's issued share capital and provides support through a connected company with a GBP7 million 
loan facility. The Relationship Agreement ensures that all transactions and arrangements between Zentra and OHPD will 
continue to be conducted at arm's length and on normal commercial terms. 
 
Key terms of the Relationship Agreement include: 
   -- Zentra's Board will include at least two Independent Directors, one of whom will serve as Chair. 
   -- OHPD's Nominated Director will not vote on certain matters outlined in the agreement. 
   -- The quorum for board decisions on specific reserved matters will require at least two Independent 
  Directors. 
 
The Relationship Agreement underscores Zentra's ongoing focus on robust governance practices and maintaining its 
independence while fostering a constructive and transparent relationship with OHPD. 
The full terms of the Relationship Agreement, including the Schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board, are available 
on Zentra's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  369393 
EQS News ID:  2063125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2063125&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2025 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
