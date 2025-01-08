Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Scott Clark

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its industrial recruiting capabilities with the addition of Scott Clark as a partner in the firm's Industrial Practice.

Scott Clark, Caldwell's newest member of the Industrial Practice, has extensive expertise in identifying and placing transformational leaders in the infrastructure, energy, and renewables sectors.

"Scott's extensive background in identifying and placing transformational leaders in the infrastructure, energy, and renewables sectors adds incredible depth to our Industrial Practice," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "His expertise in emerging and evolving industries, coupled with his ability to build strong client relationships, positions us to address the growing demand for leadership talent in these critical areas. We're excited to have him on board."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Mr. Clark served as a managing director at a leading international executive search firm, where he advised clients across a broad range of industries, including infrastructure, engineering, construction, industrial goods and services, and alternative energy. Earlier in his career, he led talent acquisition for AMEC's Americas operations, overseeing recruitment across diverse sectors such as environment & infrastructure, power & process, oil & gas, and mining.

Mr. Clark began his career at a boutique executive search firm in Atlanta, where he specialized in environmental, engineering, and construction industries. His ability to deliver results for clients stems from a keen understanding of market trends and a commitment to aligning organizational needs with top-tier talent.

Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science in business with a concentration in finance from Auburn University.

"Caldwell's strength lies in its commitment to building a team of deeply knowledgeable and innovative partners," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Scott's proven ability to deliver value to clients by identifying leaders who drive transformation is a perfect fit for our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the impact he will make."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

