ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Wednesday announced an agreement with Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) to provide the energy storage system for the latter's microhybridization demonstration project, facilitating sustainable aircraft technology.The aerospace company added that its experience in flight-critical systems and vehicle electrification will provide performance optimization and more responsible aircraft operations.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,184 pence, up 2.60 percent on the London Stock Exchange, and Airbus's stock is trading at 158.72 euros, up 0.20 percent on the Paris.