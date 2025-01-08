WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food chain McDonald's is kicking off new year with a new budget-friendly menu.Starting January 7, the 'McValue' menu will include the previously introduced $5 meal deal, and a new 'Buy One, Add One for $1' option, offering popular breakfast, lunch and dinner options.The new pocket-friendly menu will also offer more app-exclusive offers, plus local food and drink deals organized by its franchisees.To promote the menu, the company has enlisted actor and retired WWE legend John Cena to be the brand's 'McValue ambassador'.'The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer,' Cena said.Under the new menu, a $5 Meal Deal including McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink will be available until next summer.Additionally, the offers will be available in the McDonald's app, like a free McCrispy chicken sandwich for new app users and free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX