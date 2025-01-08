Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Participation in ICR Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that the company will participate in the 2025 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:30 am EST.
The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.
About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.
