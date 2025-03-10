Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Officer Changes

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) today announced that Brendan McGill has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel effective April 1, 2025.

Mr. McGill joins Havertys from Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, where he served as Senior Managing Director, Corporate Legal. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer at Sylvan Road Capital, LLC, and held senior leadership positions at Invesco Ltd., including Senior Director, Business Strategy & Reporting, and Director, Corporate Development. His career also includes legal counsel roles at Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Alston & Bird LLP. Mr. McGill holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University. He will report to Steven G. Burdette, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Brendan's deep expertise in corporate governance, M&A, regulatory compliance, and global investment management will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy," said Mr. Burdette. "His proven track record of supporting business expansion across diverse industries and markets aligns perfectly with our vision."

Mr. McGill succeeds Janet E. Taylor, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, who is retiring after a distinguished 20-year career with the company. Ms. Taylor's journey with Havertys began in 2005, when she joined as Vice President, Law. Before joining our team, she built an impressive career spanning twelve years at King & Spalding, in their Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Group.

Steven G. Burdette, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Janet's expertise was instrumental in guiding our company through numerous significant transactions and strategic initiatives. We wish her well in retirement."

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

