Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2025

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 1.

About Havertys

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com .

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

