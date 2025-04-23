Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
22.04.25
16:25 Uhr
15,400 Euro
+0,700
+4,76 %
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 1.

About Havertys

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com
Tiffany Hinkle
Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
