Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces the appointment of Thomas Kamm as Partner, in charge of Communications, effective 6 January 2025.

Mr. Kamm brings 45 years of experience in media, corporate communications and consulting to this newly-created position, in which he will lead Antin's communications strategy to enhance the firm's visibility and engagement with key stakeholders.

Prior to joining Antin, Mr. Kamm served since 2005 as a Partner at Brunswick Group in Paris and São Paulo, where he specialized in advising clients on strategic positioning as well as media and investor relations. Mr. Kamm began his career as a journalist at the International Herald Tribune before joining The Wall Street Journal, where over 18 years he covered Europe, South America and Africa, holding various positions including Chief South American Correspondent and Bureau Chief for Southern Europe. From 2000 to 2005, he worked at PPR (now Kering), the French luxury group, where he was a member of the Group's Executive Committee, in charge of Corporate Affairs and Communications.

Mr. Kamm holds a BA in History from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Antin, a firm he knows very well, having worked alongside us as an advisor almost since our inception. His wealth of experience in media, corporate communications and strategic positioning will be invaluable as we continue to expand our infrastructure investments across Europe and the United States."

Thomas Kamm commented: "I am honoured to join Antin as the Head of Communications and Partner and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success. Infrastructure is at the heart of major societal challenges, including energy transition and digitalisation. In today's dynamic investment environment, strategic communications play a critical role, and I am excited to work with the team to amplify Antin's pioneering vision and achievements."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

