The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, announces that its Combined General Meeting was held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Company's headquarters in Fontenay-aux-Roses, France.

The number of voting rights held by the shareholders present or represented was 10,823,559, i.e. a quorum of 70.7%, and all the resolutions submitted to this General Meeting were adopted.

Detailed voting results will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the Shareholders General Assembly section.

Next financial release

2024 Full-Year Revenue, Thursday, February 13, 2025, after market close.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information:icape-group.com

