AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy NV (SAE1.F), a Dutch mail-order pharmacy retailer, on Thursday reported a rise in preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare, said: 'The past year was exceptional for Redcare. E-prescriptions became the new standard in Germany. With the successful launch of our fully-digital Rx journey and marketing campaigns, we recorded a rapidly increasing number of Rx customers benefiting from the new solution. Our Rx sales growth surged from 7% in Q1 to 142% in Q4.'For the fourth quarter, the company registered sales of 674 million euros, higher than 531 million euros. Of 674 million euros, 442 million euros were from non-Rx sales, while 232 million euros were from Rx sales.The DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, recorded sales of 557 million euros, compared with 440 million euros last year. Non-Rx sales stood at 325 million euros as against the prior year's 271 million euros, and Rx sales improved to 232 million euros from 169 million euros in 2023.Redcare Pharmacy will release its annual report on March 11.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX