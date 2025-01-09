WALLIX achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification to maintain the highest level of security for sensitive digital access

Paris, January 9, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor and recognized leader in identity and access management, offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital and industrial environments. WALLIX is proud to announce that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), which offers a systematic approach to the management of sensitive company information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity and availability. This certification highlights WALLIX's ongoing commitment to protecting its customers' data against cyber threats.

The requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). By adhering to this standard, WALLIX ensures its WALLIX One SaaS platform is managed within the most rigorous framework, safeguarding customer, employee, and partner data. This certification demonstrates WALLIX's ongoing commitment to excellence by ensuring robust security practices and highlights a proactive approach to mitigate the risks of identity theft and unauthorized access to companies' IT or OT infrastructures.

WALLIX's certification process

This certification process involved a rigorous external audit (Certi-Trust is an independent certification services brand) that evaluated various aspects of WALLIX's operations, including its corporate IT systems, product development environments, and customer support services. Compliance with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 confirms that WALLIX adheres to the highest international standards for data security and risk management.

"Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our rigorous security measures in IT risk management, "says Pascal Fortier, CISO of WALLIX "This aligns with our mission to provide secure and reliable solutions to our customers, to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their most critical data. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is fundamentally linked to our commitment to protect all corporate digital assets and to put in place a framework to prevent breaches and cyber-attacks."

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

