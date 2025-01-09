BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS is issuing a public health alert for bettergoods Chicken Empanadas sold at Walmart Inc. stores, due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.The product contains Apple Cinnamon Empanadas with milk, a known allergen not declared on the product label.The issue was found when producer Rajbhog Foods (NJ), Inc. told FSIS that four customers complained about apple cinnamon empanadas being mistakenly packed in chicken curry empanada boxes.FSIS is warning people with milk allergies not to consume the product because it may cause an allergic reaction, but it has not been recalled since it's no longer available for sale.The alerted product in 9.6-ounce boxes was labelled 'bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas' with 'BEST BY: 05/21/26' or 'BEST BY: 05/22/26' and 'EST. P33967'.The impacted products were produced on November 14, 2024, and packaged on November 20, 2024, and November 21, 2024. They were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.The FSIS says no confirmed illnesses have been reported from eating these products, but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some products might still be in freezers, FSIS advises consumers to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX