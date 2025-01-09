LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Students, the UK's leading owner, manager, and developer of student accommodation, announced that trading for the fourth quarter has been in line with expectations. The company maintained its fiscal 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings per share at the upper end of its 45.5-46.5 pence range. The company expects 97%-98% occupancy and 4%-5% rental growth for the 2025/26 academic year.Across the Group's portfolio, 66% of rooms are now reserved for the 2025/26 academic year, in line with long-term leasing rates and slightly below the exceptional levels seen in the last two years, with 70% reserved for 2024/25.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX