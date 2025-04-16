Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument 0XX AU0000012023 CONSTELLATION RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument 0XX AU0000012023 CONSTELLATION RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument UZA0 US34379U1051 FLUGHAFEN Z.UNSP.ADR/0,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument UZA0 US34379U1051 FLUGHAFEN Z.UNSP.ADR/0,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument CA1 DE000A2YN355 CIRCUS SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025The instrument CA1 DE000A2YN355 CIRCUS SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2025Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2025Das Instrument 8C3 HK0000057171 CPMC HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument 8C3 HK0000057171 CPMC HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument Q1Y0 SE0020846392 NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument Q1Y0 SE0020846392 NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2025The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2025Das Instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2025The instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2025