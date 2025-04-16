Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CUSQ | ISIN: GB00B64NSP76 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JY
Frankfurt
15.04.25
21:50 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTAIN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAIN GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIRCUS
CIRCUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIRCUS SE14,750-1,34 %
CONSTELLATION RESOURCES LIMITED0,0730,00 %
COSTAIN GROUP PLC1,1600,00 %
CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED0,8650,00 %
DEEP VALUE DRILLER AS1,2020,00 %
NODEBIS APPLICATIONS AB1,2100,00 %
POSTNL NV0,989+0,51 %
UNITE GROUP PLC10,100-0,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.