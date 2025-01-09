BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Mobility GmbH, a division of Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAW), announced on Thursday that it has bagged four contracts of 670 million euros from HS2 Ltd, the UK's high-speed rail network, for key infrastructure and long-term maintenance.Siemens Mobility will also join key contractors under the Rail Systems Alliance.The contracts, which also include long-term maintenance deal, and potentially including additional options, are expected to begin in 2025.Accordingly, the company will play a role in the delivery and operation of the new 225-kilometer-long British high-speed railway that will connect London and the West Midlands.Siemens Mobility will implement wayside automatic train operations over the European Train Control System Level 2 on a high-speed network, to enable semi-automatic train operations for improved capacity, punctuality, and energy efficiency.Another contract focuses on an engineering management system to enable real-time control and monitoring of railway equipment to boost reliability and efficiency.Siemens Mobility also formed a joint venture with Costain Ltd to deliver high-voltage power supply system's along the HS2 route.Finally, Siemens Mobility will take charge of implementing operational telecommunications and security systems for the entire HS2 route.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX