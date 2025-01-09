Freedom Holding Corp. is proud to have sponsored the 2024 FIDE World Blitz Championship. This major chess event was held at the famous venue - Cipriani Wall Street. The championship featured thrilling matches between the world's top Grandmasters, showcasing the enduring synergy between chess and innovation. Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Open title after an exciting series of matches, ending with an historic decision to split the crown. Ju Wenjun won the Women's Blitz Championship, beating Lei Tingjie in a nail-biting final. The tournament, which was held to celebrate 100 years of FIDE, took two years to organize and included both traditional and new ideas in chess.

Chess and Business

This year's World Blitz Championship was more than just a sporting event. It was also a meeting of clever ideas and business plans, which was made even stronger by the Wall Street Gambit Conference, which was held at the same time as the tournament.

Timur Turlov, the CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. said:

"Chess is truly a language that everyone can understand. It is a game that is played all over the world and across many cultures, and it shows how important it is to find things that we have in common in a world where we are all more connected than ever before."

Turlov also noted that trust is important in both chess and business: "Trust, much like the king in chess, is the most important thing in our ecosystem. Without trust, everything else falls apart."

"Chess teaches us about strategy, trust, and resilience-qualities that are indispensable in both business and life. Supporting an event as big as this matches our mission to encourage growth and new ideas around the world," he commented.

A Tournament for the Ages

The Open section was a very exciting competition. The defending champion Magnus Carlsen played a seven-game tie-break final against Ian Nepomniachtchi. Even though they were both very tired after the tournament, the two players showed great sportsmanship by agreeing to share the title. The president of FIDE, Arkady Dvorkovich, agreed to this, which was a very rare thing in chess.

In the Women's section, Ju Wenjun's victory over Lei Tingjie made it an all-Chinese final. "This tournament has been both challenging and exciting," said Ju. Her resilience and skill epitomized the tenacity celebrated throughout the event.

FIDE President's Remarks

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President, reflected on the tournament's significance: "This championship showed that chess is popular all over the world. It also tried new ways to make the game more exciting and will encourage new players to take up the game. We are very grateful to Freedom Holding Corp. for their support in making this event a success."

Looking Ahead

Chess is becoming more and more popular all the time. Events like the 2024 FIDE World Blitz Championship show that it can bring different people and cultures together.

Timur Turlov said: "Through events like this, we are not only supporting a game of intellect, but also encouraging a global culture of strategic thinking and innovation. Freedom Holding Corp. continues to support excellence, both in chess and in other areas. This tournament shows the shared values of strategy, resilience, and global collaboration - principles that are important in both chess and business."

