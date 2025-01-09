ReNew has scored 71, registering a remarkable ~30% enhancement in its score

ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW), India's leading decarbonization solutions provider, has secured the highest score for a pure-play renewable energy company in the Indian power sector in the recently released S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results. Demonstrating a remarkable leap in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, ReNew scored an impressive 71 out of 100, registering an extraordinary growth of almost 30% from its FY 2023 score of 55.

This achievement places ReNew in the top 10 percentile of the global energy sector* and marks a ground-breaking milestone as one of the two energy companies in India to surpass the '70' score threshold.

Speaking on this milestone, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson Sustainability, ReNew, said, "Becoming the highest-rated pure-play renewable energy company in India in the S&P Global CSA ratings is a defining moment for ReNew and solidifies our position as a sustainability leader in the Indian power sector. This achievement highlights our constant focus on sustainable practices, transparency, and fostering a robust ESG culture. It reflects our unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks for the energy transition in India."

ReNew's impressive performance in the CSA reflects its commitment to sustainable and responsible business operations. The Company's adoption of Integrated Reporting and its continuous improvements in transparency and disclosures have played a key role in achieving this distinction.

As one of the world's oldest and most trusted ESG rating systems, the S&P Global CSA underscores ReNew's leadership in decarbonisation and its role as a pioneer in India's energy transition.

Other events

ReNew signed 3 Power Purchase agreements (PPAs) with a combined Renewable Energy capacity of ~1.1 GW, taking its total portfolio as of January 8, 2025, to 17.4** GW on a gross basis. The PPAs include a 50 MW solar PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India ("SECI") at INR 2.60 per unit, a 200 MW RTC PPA (RE ~600 MW) with Railway Energy Management Company Limited ("REMCL") at INR 4.37 per unit, and a ~250 MW FDRE PPA (~RE 500 MW) with NHPC Limited at INR 4.64 per unit.

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~17.4** GWs on a gross basis as of January 8, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, digitalization, storage, and carbon markets.

For more information, visit http://www.renew.com

*As of 8th January 2025, 67% of 261 companies have been assessed for CSA 2024

**Includes 300 MW SECI solar asset, for which a definitive sale agreement was signed in December 2024

Contacts:

Press Enquiries

Shilpa Narani shilpa.narani@renew.com

Investor Enquiries

Anunay Shahi, Nitin Vaid ir@renew.com