WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to R289 for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. R289 was previously granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with previously-treated transfusion dependent lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's CEO, said: 'Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, along with encouraging initial data from our ongoing Phase 1b study in patients with lower-risk MDS, represent significant milestones in the advancement of R289 as a potential new treatment option.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX