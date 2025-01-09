WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT announced that EQT Transition Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Scale Microgrids, a vertically integrated developer, acquirer, owner, and operator of microgrids and distributed energy resources for commercial & industrial, EV fleet, data center, municipal, university, hospital, and agricultural customers, developers and communities, from Warburg Pincus and existing shareholders.Jan Vesely, Partner and Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure, said: 'We are thrilled that Scale Microgrids will become EQT Transition Infrastructure's first investment in North America. We see enormous potential to accelerate Scale's growth and establish it as one of the market's leading vertically integrated energy companies.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX