Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

135,320 shares

- €2,727,430.01 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,658

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,034

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 557,695 shares for €53,548,599.57

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 545,585 shares for €52,970,943.39

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

123,210 shares

- €3,233,285.54 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for 57,186,535.39

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for 54,872,708.31

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5 658 557 695 53 548 599,57 5 034 545 585 52 970 943,39 07/01/2024 15 1 601 163 446,09 108 11 700 1 203 930,00 07/02/2024 8 1 000 106 240,00 60 8 200 874 858,00 07/03/2024 48 5 800 639 160,00 07/04/2024 33 3 694 416 720,14 42 4 800 543 312,00 07/05/2024 46 3 756 427 808,40 30 3 000 343 710,00 07/08/2024 92 5 876 641 306,64 07/09/2024 52 6 000 638 400,00 2 400 43 280,00 07/10/2024 52 4 400 475 860,00 07/11/2024 17 1 600 172 608,00 55 7 400 814 666,00 07/12/2024 7 800 88 704,00 23 2 214 247 436,64 07/15/2024 26 2 470 276 244,80 19 2 986 335 745,84 07/16/2024 66 4 930 548 659,70 57 6 035 674 833,70 07/17/2024 118 10 600 1 138 334,00 3 400 44 840,00 07/18/2024 55 7 200 755 496,00 67 7 004 754 681,00 07/19/2024 71 6 800 712 708,00 18 1 834 192 918,46 07/22/2024 3 400 42 412,00 63 4 812 510 649,44 07/23/2024 47 5 400 567 810,00 15 1 600 169 440,00 07/24/2024 48 3 200 330 720,00 15 2 600 270 114,00 07/25/2024 30 3 600 364 464,00 22 3 000 305 610,00 07/26/2024 4 800 83 120,00 38 5 000 522 600,00 07/29/2024 19 2 000 212 440,00 38 3 800 406 030,00 07/30/2024 3 200 21 400,00 46 3 600 387 828,00 07/31/2024 62 8 400 973 224,00 08/01/2024 33 1 950 225 166,50 17 2 000 233 580,00 08/02/2024 40 3 600 404 172,00 08/05/2024 115 10 000 1 043 400,00 4 400 41 800,00 08/06/2024 38 4 400 449 240,00 18 1 406 146 659,86 08/07/2024 2 200 20 280,00 33 5 194 544 746,72 08/08/2024 77 6 600 670 098,00 3 200 20 680,00 08/09/2024 14 2 000 203 300,00 50 4 500 461 700,00 08/12/2024 36 4 000 407 360,00 29 3 400 348 364,00 08/13/2024 25 2 800 284 816,00 36 5 000 511 450,00 08/14/2024 38 5 000 518 800,00 53 5 000 523 550,00 08/15/2024 6 1 000 102 780,00 48 4 800 497 616,00 08/16/2024 18 2 000 208 900,00 19 2 600 272 636,00 08/19/2024 2 400 41 800,00 37 4 200 442 932,00 08/20/2024 39 4 100 429 926,00 11 1 000 106 440,00 08/21/2024 39 3 200 330 976,00 18 2 400 250 608,00 08/22/2024 11 1 400 145 488,00 30 4 000 416 960,00 08/23/2024 15 1 700 178 109,00 19 2 800 294 812,00 08/26/2024 19 2 600 272 038,00 27 3 200 336 416,00 08/27/2024 14 2 104 223 634,16 33 4 200 447 762,00 08/28/2024 50 5 496 581 202,00 17 2 400 254 688,00 08/29/2024 62 8 400 850 416,00 08/30/2024 15 1 800 179 118,00 20 700 70 567,00 09/02/2024 69 7 000 672 630,00 4 400 38 520,00 09/03/2024 15 2 000 194 360,00 69 6 600 647 130,00 09/04/2024 45 3 600 352 260,00 35 4 200 413 910,00 09/05/2024 1 200 20 090,00 35 4 600 462 346,00 09/06/2024 86 8 400 830 508,00 18 2 000 199 480,00 09/09/2024 18 1 600 156 016,00 22 2 700 265 329,00 09/10/2024 47 4 600 449 788,00 13 1 600 158 432,00 09/11/2024 52 4 931 478 701,48 40 4 500 439 200,00 09/12/2024 42 4 500 439 650,00 67 4 600 451 766,00 09/13/2024 48 4 800 478 080,00 09/16/2024 32 2 353 236 217,67 10 1 000 101 040,00 09/17/2024 6 647 64 887,63 29 3 200 322 496,00 09/18/2024 20 2 200 221 012,00 24 2 400 241 656,00 09/19/2024 66 7 100 713 976,00 46 7 300 740 658,00 09/20/2024 61 7 500 756 225,00 51 4 300 441 567,00 09/23/2024 48 6 200 601 276,00 9 1 000 97 940,00 09/24/2024 40 4 800 465 648,00 50 5 200 507 780,00 09/25/2024 11 1 000 96 100,00 55 6 600 649 110,00 09/26/2024 73 8 000 760 000,00 6 800 76 120,00 09/27/2024 29 4 311 417 304,80 70 7 950 774 409,50 09/30/2024 71 9 300 885 918,00 9 1 200 117 480,00 10/01/2024 84 6 800 641 988,00 57 5 700 540 246,00 10/02/2024 33 3 800 353 438,00 8 1 000 93 760,00 10/03/2024 45 4 000 369 920,00 40 5 000 465 850,00 10/04/2024 42 3 787 354 463,20 81 8 787 835 643,70 10/07/2024 57 6 400 610 112,00 39 3 600 346 428,00 10/08/2024 48 4 813 442 555,35 7 800 74 400,00 10/09/2024 40 4 400 395 428,00 20 1 700 153 884,00 10/10/2024 54 4 150 363 415,50 13 1 400 122 948,00 10/11/2024 74 8 380 732 328,20 99 10 500 921 060,00 10/14/2024 40 4 100 357 889,00 29 3 400 297 194,00 10/15/2024 32 4 200 373 590,00 60 8 200 733 326,00 10/16/2024 2 200 18 240,00 103 10 300 976 646,00 10/17/2024 94 8 000 788 800,00 68 7 000 693 560,00 10/18/2024 33 4 200 417 186,00 42 4 600 458 758,00 10/21/2024 97 7 700 756 448,00 36 4 600 454 986,00 10/22/2024 47 4 600 447 994,00 63 5 200 508 144,00 10/23/2024 77 6 400 623 616,00 55 5 700 556 605,00 10/24/2024 93 7 620 738 987,60 60 6 945 674 845,65 10/25/2024 44 4 400 424 424,00 34 3 855 372 971,25 10/28/2024 66 6 129 590 161,41 68 6 600 637 230,00 10/29/2024 68 6 000 588 120,00 97 7 600 747 080,00 10/30/2024 48 4 400 433 576,00 41 4 200 415 002,00 10/31/2024 80 6 400 620 864,00 48 5 400 524 880,00 11/01/2024 28 3 000 292 140,00 35 4 000 390 560,00 11/04/2024 51 4 200 415 128,00 50 5 200 515 944,00 11/05/2024 58 5 200 519 584,00 56 5 800 584 524,00 11/06/2024 83 8 800 886 952,00 54 4 800 491 616,00 11/07/2024 74 8 227 794 563,66 59 8 200 801 140,00 11/08/2024 73 6 473 628 398,84 19 2 600 255 762,00 11/11/2024 53 4 655 436 778,65 46 4 920 464 497,20 11/12/2024 76 5 545 511 138,10 6 800 73 840,00 11/13/2024 57 5 200 472 576,00 48 5 000 457 050,00 11/14/2024 71 6 600 595 584,00 59 6 000 542 640,00 11/15/2024 14 1 400 127 358,00 45 4 000 365 720,00 11/18/2024 74 6 000 547 740,00 68 6 600 603 372,00 11/19/2024 96 9 000 806 400,00 79 7 800 702 312,00 11/20/2024 56 5 200 474 032,00 58 4 400 405 152,00 11/21/2024 39 4 200 369 432,00 33 3 800 335 958,00 11/22/2024 60 5 800 517 650,00 59 6 200 556 760,00 11/25/2024 74 7 200 644 904,00 77 6 600 593 472,00 11/26/2024 81 6 600 586 278,00 62 6 000 534 060,00 11/27/2024 73 7 400 634 624,00 52 4 400 378 620,00 11/28/2024 42 4 600 406 088,00 11/29/2024 26 2 400 211 272,00 25 2 600 230 126,00 12/02/2024 63 4 800 420 720,00 36 3 400 301 308,00 12/03/2024 89 10 197 878 981,40 45 4 200 367 374,00 12/04/2024 61 4 800 410 736,00 59 5 400 463 752,00 12/05/2024 25 2 200 191 752,00 30 3 213 281 587,32 12/06/2024 49 4 615 404 735,50 47 5 387 473 678,91 12/09/2024 42 3 400 302 396,00 60 4 800 428 256,00 12/10/2024 65 5 200 463 944,00 62 5 600 501 144,00 12/11/2024 33 2 985 264 441,15 12/12/2024 69 6 000 521 340,00 52 4 843 421 437,86 12/13/2024 30 3 200 275 584,00 26 2 100 181 629,00 12/16/2024 49 4 400 364 716,00 1 200 16 920,00 12/17/2024 75 8 600 697 374,00 70 6 739 547 611,14 12/18/2024 54 6 600 533 940,00 73 8 661 703 273,20 12/19/2024 34 3 000 239 970,00 5 1 000 80 100,00 12/20/2024 21 2 500 201 750,00 34 7 300 598 746,00 12/23/2024 30 4 500 365 850,00 12/24/2024 5 1 000 81 350,00 15 4 000 326 240,00 12/27/2024 12 1 900 156 237,00 49 7 500 619 050,00 12/30/2024 37 6 900 564 075,00 35 5 900 482 915,00 12/31/2024 20 3 600 298 116,00

Teleperformance