Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:
135,320 shares
- €2,727,430.01 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,658
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,034
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 557,695 shares for €53,548,599.57
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 545,585 shares for €52,970,943.39
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
123,210 shares
- €3,233,285.54 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for 57,186,535.39
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for 54,872,708.31
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5 658
557 695
53 548 599,57
5 034
545 585
52 970 943,39
07/01/2024
15
1 601
163 446,09
108
11 700
1 203 930,00
07/02/2024
8
1 000
106 240,00
60
8 200
874 858,00
07/03/2024
48
5 800
639 160,00
07/04/2024
33
3 694
416 720,14
42
4 800
543 312,00
07/05/2024
46
3 756
427 808,40
30
3 000
343 710,00
07/08/2024
92
5 876
641 306,64
07/09/2024
52
6 000
638 400,00
2
400
43 280,00
07/10/2024
52
4 400
475 860,00
07/11/2024
17
1 600
172 608,00
55
7 400
814 666,00
07/12/2024
7
800
88 704,00
23
2 214
247 436,64
07/15/2024
26
2 470
276 244,80
19
2 986
335 745,84
07/16/2024
66
4 930
548 659,70
57
6 035
674 833,70
07/17/2024
118
10 600
1 138 334,00
3
400
44 840,00
07/18/2024
55
7 200
755 496,00
67
7 004
754 681,00
07/19/2024
71
6 800
712 708,00
18
1 834
192 918,46
07/22/2024
3
400
42 412,00
63
4 812
510 649,44
07/23/2024
47
5 400
567 810,00
15
1 600
169 440,00
07/24/2024
48
3 200
330 720,00
15
2 600
270 114,00
07/25/2024
30
3 600
364 464,00
22
3 000
305 610,00
07/26/2024
4
800
83 120,00
38
5 000
522 600,00
07/29/2024
19
2 000
212 440,00
38
3 800
406 030,00
07/30/2024
3
200
21 400,00
46
3 600
387 828,00
07/31/2024
62
8 400
973 224,00
08/01/2024
33
1 950
225 166,50
17
2 000
233 580,00
08/02/2024
40
3 600
404 172,00
08/05/2024
115
10 000
1 043 400,00
4
400
41 800,00
08/06/2024
38
4 400
449 240,00
18
1 406
146 659,86
08/07/2024
2
200
20 280,00
33
5 194
544 746,72
08/08/2024
77
6 600
670 098,00
3
200
20 680,00
08/09/2024
14
2 000
203 300,00
50
4 500
461 700,00
08/12/2024
36
4 000
407 360,00
29
3 400
348 364,00
08/13/2024
25
2 800
284 816,00
36
5 000
511 450,00
08/14/2024
38
5 000
518 800,00
53
5 000
523 550,00
08/15/2024
6
1 000
102 780,00
48
4 800
497 616,00
08/16/2024
18
2 000
208 900,00
19
2 600
272 636,00
08/19/2024
2
400
41 800,00
37
4 200
442 932,00
08/20/2024
39
4 100
429 926,00
11
1 000
106 440,00
08/21/2024
39
3 200
330 976,00
18
2 400
250 608,00
08/22/2024
11
1 400
145 488,00
30
4 000
416 960,00
08/23/2024
15
1 700
178 109,00
19
2 800
294 812,00
08/26/2024
19
2 600
272 038,00
27
3 200
336 416,00
08/27/2024
14
2 104
223 634,16
33
4 200
447 762,00
08/28/2024
50
5 496
581 202,00
17
2 400
254 688,00
08/29/2024
62
8 400
850 416,00
08/30/2024
15
1 800
179 118,00
20
700
70 567,00
09/02/2024
69
7 000
672 630,00
4
400
38 520,00
09/03/2024
15
2 000
194 360,00
69
6 600
647 130,00
09/04/2024
45
3 600
352 260,00
35
4 200
413 910,00
09/05/2024
1
200
20 090,00
35
4 600
462 346,00
09/06/2024
86
8 400
830 508,00
18
2 000
199 480,00
09/09/2024
18
1 600
156 016,00
22
2 700
265 329,00
09/10/2024
47
4 600
449 788,00
13
1 600
158 432,00
09/11/2024
52
4 931
478 701,48
40
4 500
439 200,00
09/12/2024
42
4 500
439 650,00
67
4 600
451 766,00
09/13/2024
48
4 800
478 080,00
09/16/2024
32
2 353
236 217,67
10
1 000
101 040,00
09/17/2024
6
647
64 887,63
29
3 200
322 496,00
09/18/2024
20
2 200
221 012,00
24
2 400
241 656,00
09/19/2024
66
7 100
713 976,00
46
7 300
740 658,00
09/20/2024
61
7 500
756 225,00
51
4 300
441 567,00
09/23/2024
48
6 200
601 276,00
9
1 000
97 940,00
09/24/2024
40
4 800
465 648,00
50
5 200
507 780,00
09/25/2024
11
1 000
96 100,00
55
6 600
649 110,00
09/26/2024
73
8 000
760 000,00
6
800
76 120,00
09/27/2024
29
4 311
417 304,80
70
7 950
774 409,50
09/30/2024
71
9 300
885 918,00
9
1 200
117 480,00
10/01/2024
84
6 800
641 988,00
57
5 700
540 246,00
10/02/2024
33
3 800
353 438,00
8
1 000
93 760,00
10/03/2024
45
4 000
369 920,00
40
5 000
465 850,00
10/04/2024
42
3 787
354 463,20
81
8 787
835 643,70
10/07/2024
57
6 400
610 112,00
39
3 600
346 428,00
10/08/2024
48
4 813
442 555,35
7
800
74 400,00
10/09/2024
40
4 400
395 428,00
20
1 700
153 884,00
10/10/2024
54
4 150
363 415,50
13
1 400
122 948,00
10/11/2024
74
8 380
732 328,20
99
10 500
921 060,00
10/14/2024
40
4 100
357 889,00
29
3 400
297 194,00
10/15/2024
32
4 200
373 590,00
60
8 200
733 326,00
10/16/2024
2
200
18 240,00
103
10 300
976 646,00
10/17/2024
94
8 000
788 800,00
68
7 000
693 560,00
10/18/2024
33
4 200
417 186,00
42
4 600
458 758,00
10/21/2024
97
7 700
756 448,00
36
4 600
454 986,00
10/22/2024
47
4 600
447 994,00
63
5 200
508 144,00
10/23/2024
77
6 400
623 616,00
55
5 700
556 605,00
10/24/2024
93
7 620
738 987,60
60
6 945
674 845,65
10/25/2024
44
4 400
424 424,00
34
3 855
372 971,25
10/28/2024
66
6 129
590 161,41
68
6 600
637 230,00
10/29/2024
68
6 000
588 120,00
97
7 600
747 080,00
10/30/2024
48
4 400
433 576,00
41
4 200
415 002,00
10/31/2024
80
6 400
620 864,00
48
5 400
524 880,00
11/01/2024
28
3 000
292 140,00
35
4 000
390 560,00
11/04/2024
51
4 200
415 128,00
50
5 200
515 944,00
11/05/2024
58
5 200
519 584,00
56
5 800
584 524,00
11/06/2024
83
8 800
886 952,00
54
4 800
491 616,00
11/07/2024
74
8 227
794 563,66
59
8 200
801 140,00
11/08/2024
73
6 473
628 398,84
19
2 600
255 762,00
11/11/2024
53
4 655
436 778,65
46
4 920
464 497,20
11/12/2024
76
5 545
511 138,10
6
800
73 840,00
11/13/2024
57
5 200
472 576,00
48
5 000
457 050,00
11/14/2024
71
6 600
595 584,00
59
6 000
542 640,00
11/15/2024
14
1 400
127 358,00
45
4 000
365 720,00
11/18/2024
74
6 000
547 740,00
68
6 600
603 372,00
11/19/2024
96
9 000
806 400,00
79
7 800
702 312,00
11/20/2024
56
5 200
474 032,00
58
4 400
405 152,00
11/21/2024
39
4 200
369 432,00
33
3 800
335 958,00
11/22/2024
60
5 800
517 650,00
59
6 200
556 760,00
11/25/2024
74
7 200
644 904,00
77
6 600
593 472,00
11/26/2024
81
6 600
586 278,00
62
6 000
534 060,00
11/27/2024
73
7 400
634 624,00
52
4 400
378 620,00
11/28/2024
42
4 600
406 088,00
11/29/2024
26
2 400
211 272,00
25
2 600
230 126,00
12/02/2024
63
4 800
420 720,00
36
3 400
301 308,00
12/03/2024
89
10 197
878 981,40
45
4 200
367 374,00
12/04/2024
61
4 800
410 736,00
59
5 400
463 752,00
12/05/2024
25
2 200
191 752,00
30
3 213
281 587,32
12/06/2024
49
4 615
404 735,50
47
5 387
473 678,91
12/09/2024
42
3 400
302 396,00
60
4 800
428 256,00
12/10/2024
65
5 200
463 944,00
62
5 600
501 144,00
12/11/2024
33
2 985
264 441,15
12/12/2024
69
6 000
521 340,00
52
4 843
421 437,86
12/13/2024
30
3 200
275 584,00
26
2 100
181 629,00
12/16/2024
49
4 400
364 716,00
1
200
16 920,00
12/17/2024
75
8 600
697 374,00
70
6 739
547 611,14
12/18/2024
54
6 600
533 940,00
73
8 661
703 273,20
12/19/2024
34
3 000
239 970,00
5
1 000
80 100,00
12/20/2024
21
2 500
201 750,00
34
7 300
598 746,00
12/23/2024
30
4 500
365 850,00
12/24/2024
5
1 000
81 350,00
15
4 000
326 240,00
12/27/2024
12
1 900
156 237,00
49
7 500
619 050,00
12/30/2024
37
6 900
564 075,00
35
5 900
482 915,00
12/31/2024
20
3 600
298 116,00
