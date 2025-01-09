AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Thursday has announced that it has appointed Don Metzelaar as Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain, effective January 13.Metzelaar will report directly to CEO and President Mark Stewart. Metzelaar will spearhead Goodyear's global operations, encompassing manufacturing, supply chain management, environmental health and safety, business continuity, engineering, and quality assurance as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain.His efforts will center on streamlining product planning, advancing product lifecycle management, and maintaining the company's commitment to excellence in quality and safety.Metzelaar brings over 30 years of expertise in managing complex, world-class manufacturing operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Manufacturing Officer and Global Vice President at Johnson Controls International, where he played a pivotal role in transforming manufacturing processes by enhancing factory flows and integrating systems.Wednesday GT closed at $8.72 or 1.25% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX