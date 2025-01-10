BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) said it has reached a new strategic collaboration and global licensing agreement with MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. The partnership will leverage MediLink's TMALIN antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform to develop a novel LRRC15 ADC, known as ZL-6201, which includes an antibody discovered by Zai Lab.In addition, Zai Lab expands its global oncology pipeline with another potential first-in-class ADC targeting multiple solid tumors and addressing significant unmet medical needs. ZL-6201 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical data with an IND expected to be filed in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX