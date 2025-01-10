AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - DXC (DXC) announced an agreement with Ferrari to extend their partnership to develop the next generations of Ferrari's in-vehicle infotainment systems.In 2021, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Ferrari, DXC began reengineering the Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems for current and future models.Recently, DXC developed the software for the F80, Ferrari's new supercar launched in October 2024, designed for both road and track use. Thanks to DXC's bespoke software, the F80's multiple displays provide a seamless, high-speed, performance-oriented experience for the driver and, with the optional additional screen, for the passenger. The F80's 'digital cockpit' system offers functionality for public road use and transforms into a racing display when on the track, delivering real-time performance data (including speed, G-force, revs, and tire pressure) and immersive visuals that create a racing experience for the user.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX