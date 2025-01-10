WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo and Chief Administration Officer Linda Rutherford will retire from their positions effective April 1, 2025.Southwest noted that it will begin a search for Romo's replacement.Romo joined Southwest Airlines in 1991 and has held many Leadership roles in the past 33 years, including Head of Investor Relations, Controller, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President Planning. She became Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer in 2012.Rutherford came to Southwest in 1992 as a Public Relations Coordinator after time spent working as a news journalist. At Southwest, Rutherford has focused largely on the Communications space, including serving as the Chief Communications Officer for seven years before assuming her current role as Chief Administration Officer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX