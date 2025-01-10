ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE(NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Friday that it has received orders for 259 MW wind turbines from four different customers in Spain.The orders comprise a total of 42 turbines, including 27 N163/5.X turbines, 13 N163/6.X turbines, and 2 N149/5.X turbines.The orders also include servicing the turbines, with a term of between 10 and 25 years, depending on the project. The wind farms are being built in Castilla y Leon, Navarra, Andalusia, and Aragon.The installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights between 105 and 119 meters will begin in autumn 2025, while the commissioning will start by the end of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX