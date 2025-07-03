

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF, NDX1.DE), a German manufacturer of wind turbines, on Thursday announced that end of June, it has secured multiple new contracts to supply and install wind turbines totalling 135 MW across the UK, Belgium, and France. Deliveries and installations are set to begin in mid-2026.



The financial terms, names of the customers, and the specific wind farm locations have not been disclosed.



In Scotland, the company will supply and install six N133/4800 turbines and, for the first time in the UK, seven N163/6.X turbines for two wind farms with a combined capacity of 75.7 MW.



In Belgium, the company will deliver two N163/5.X turbines for the first time to an 11.8 MW wind farm.



In France, orders include seven N149/5.X turbines totaling 39.9 MW and two N117/3600 turbines, 7.2 MW for two wind sites.



All agreements include service and maintenance contracts of varying durations.



Nordex is currently trading 1.22% higher at EUR17.40 on the XETRA.



