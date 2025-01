BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Friday said its sales for the fourth quarter increased 5 percent to 625,800 units from the previous quarter.On an year-over-year basis, sales declined 2 percent.Mercedes-Benz Cars sales rose 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 520,100 units, while sales of Vans grew by 16 percent to 105,700 units.Top-end vehicle sales increased 34 percent quarter-on-quarter to 82,800 units driven mainly by strong demand for Mercedes-AMG, S-Class and G-Class in the United States.For the full year, the company sold 2.39 million units, down 4 percent from last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX