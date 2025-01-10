Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) ("SQG" or the "Company") at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Spackman Equities Group Inc ("SQG" or the "Company") is an investment company that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. Our objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. SQG invests in public equities as well as privately-held companies. The common shares of Spackman Equities Group Inc. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SQG.

