PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Bioepis Co. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA have entered into a license, development and commercialization agreement for EPYSQLI, Samsung Bioepis biosimilar to Solirisi in the U.S. Samsung Bioepis will be responsible for the development, regulatory registration, manufacture and supply of the product. Teva will be responsible for commercialization of the product in the U.S. The financial terms remain confidential.In the U.S., EPYSQLI was approved by the FDA as a biosimilar to Soliris in July 2024 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria to reduce hemolysis, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy. In November 2024, its indication was expanded to include the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive.