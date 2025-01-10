For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 13 January 2025.Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)NEXUS AG O.N NXU DE0005220909 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)NEXUS AG O.N. Z.VERK. NXUV DE000A40UT39 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)ABOUT YOU Holding SE YOU DE000A3CNK42 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.