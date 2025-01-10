CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), a global insurance brokerage, Friday announced the acquisition of Perth-based Wealth Management Partners Pty Ltd (WMP), a financial planning firm specializing in retirement plan risk management for individuals and corporate clients in Western Australia.While the terms of the transaction are not disclosed, the acquisition strengthens Gallagher's position in the Australian financial wellbeing consulting sector.As part of the deal, WMP's team, including Steve Beattie, Troy Hartley, Janusz Mazurek, and Adrian Whitaker, will continue to operate from their current location under the leadership of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.AJG is currently trading at $285.57 up 0.02 percent or $0.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX