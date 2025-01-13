WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) anticipates delivering non-GAAP operating income profitability in 2025.Alnylam announced full year 2025 combined net product revenue guidance for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA (PN & CM), GIVLAARI and OXLUMO of $2.050 billion to $2.250 billion, representing combined full year growth compared to 2024 of 31% at the mid-point of the guidance range.Preliminary global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and AMVUTTRA for the fourth quarter were approximately $56 million and $287 million, respectively.Preliminary global net product revenues for GIVLAARI and OXLUMO for the fourth quarter were approximately $65 million and $44 million, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX